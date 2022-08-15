We can’t stop staring at Simone Ashley’s natural curls

PSA: filming for Bridgerton season three is officially underway. While this upcoming season will focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, it’s fair to say that it’ll still bring the same love triangles, incredible outfits and intense chemistry – and I am ready. In fact, consider this all a time for us to start re-watching the previous two seasons as homework.

Last season, one of the main talking points (no, not the Duke’s absence) was Kate Sharma – played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley. And ever since then, it’s fair to say we’ve been slightly obsessed with the actor. Alongside her incredible acting skills, Simone’s glam squad often shares some truly epic beauty moments on Instagram.

Just look at the most recent post shared by hairstylist Patrick Wilson. Sharing a snap that was not only taken on film (very retro) but also in a space that looks like it could be Kate Sharma’s bedroom, Simone is sporting some seriously beautiful curls.

In the caption, Patrick revealed that these are actually Simone’s natural curls – yep, everybody, I’m a bit jel, too. He wrote: “Simone 🦋 @simoneasshley Those natural curls 😻”



Posing over her shoulder, Simone is also sporting a hankerchief top (again, quite retro) and is also showing a delicate peacock feather tattoo on her shoulder. As for makeup, her MUA Alex Babsky kept it simple with fresh skin, a nude lip and some very neat, winged eyeliner.

Suddenly, I’m even more excited for all the epic beauty moments to come in season three. BRB, just off to practice a Bridgerton-worthy updo…

