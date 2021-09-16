We can’t stop looking at Vanessa Hudgen’s overlined lips in her latest selfie

Photo credit: John Shearer - Getty Images

There are so many makeup trends that can be a bit hit or miss. Sitting near the top of the list is overlined lips.

Done right – like Gigi Hadid, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish – they can help to make lips look plumper and give them some really nice shape and definition. Which is exactly what Vanessa Hudgen’s makeup artist achieved for the actress in her latest selfie.

Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño gave Vanessa some of the dreamiest makeup we’ve ever seen, including the most perfect winged line (further enhanced with incredible fluttery lashes), groomed and structured brows and a gorgeous hint of pink blusher.

To finish the look, he filled Vanessa’s lips in with a gorgeous shade of nude pink and gave the edges veryyy subtle overlining to give her a plumper, rounded shape.

Talk about makeup goals.

If, like us, you’re completely won over by this stunning makeup look, you’re in luck. Alongside some fire selfies of Vanessa, Allan posted a breakdown of every single product he used, meaning we can all try (emphasis on the try) to recreate it ourselves.

For her lips, Allan used two iconic Charlotte Tilbury products: Lip Cheat in Hot Gossip, £17, and K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Penelope Pink, £25.

Adding those to our basket, ASAP.

