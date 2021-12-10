We Can’t Stop Looking At Kendall Jenner's Overlined Lips In Her Latest Photoshoot

Photo credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI - Getty Images

The Kardashian/Jenner family are usually our go-tos for make-up inspiration. They’ve worn every kind of look possible, from dramatic eyeliner and super contoured glam to neon eyeliner and even bleached eyebrows.

Out of the fam, Kendall Jenner tends to be the one who keeps things the most lowkey – but sometimes, even she pops up on social media with a super-desirable make-up look. Case in point: the way she has been overlining her lips recently.

In a new photoshoot, Kendall can be seen sitting behind the driving wheel with her hair in a half-up, half-down style and some gorgeous fresh make-up. But it’s her overlined lips we can’t stop staring at.

Kendall’s nude pink lipstick (which perfectly matches her blusher) has been applied slightly over her lip line. This softer lipstick shade is giving us all a lesson in how to create more definition on your lips without it looking obvious.

It seems, the model is loving this make-up trick, too. After sharing a snap from the photoshoot on her Instagram Stories, Kendall also posted a video of herself posing in front of a mirror. In the video, her lips are noticeably overlined but still achieve that defined, pouty look.

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: Kendall’s glam squad, whenever you’re ready to drop the product breakdown, we’ll be listening… *grabs pen and paper*.

