‘I can’t stop crying’: Lewis Hamilton Wins British Grand Prix in final Silverstone race for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone today (Sunday 7 July) for the ninth time, but also his last as a Mercedes driver.

The 39-year-old racing driver struggled to hold back his tears as he thanked his teammates over the radio: “It means a lot to get this one. A big thank-you to all the fans, I love you guys.”

Hamilton admitted to F1 “I can’t stop crying” as he took in the gravity of his victory and the finality it meant for his career with the Mercedes team.

After a dry spell, the F1 driver managed to grab his 150th poll position after finishing second to teammate George Russell in yesterday’s qualifying. Max Verstappen finished second with Lando Norris third as pole-sitter George Russell retired following a water system failure on his Mercedes.

Having raced with Mercedes for 11 years, Hamilton announced in February that he would be moving to Ferrari for the 2025 season.