AT&T Stadium worker charged with accepting bribe to let ticketless fans in Cowboys game

An employee at AT&T Stadium is accused of accepting cash to let in fans who didn’t have tickets to Sunday’s Cowboys game, according to Arlington police.

The employee, 19-year-old Diego Soto, was arrested and faces a felony charge of commercial bribery, a police spokesperson said.

As fans were entering AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, one of the police department’s economic crimes detectives who was working at the stadium was made aware that a contracted ticketing employee at an entry gate had let in a group of people without tickets.

The group had passed through a security checkpoint before getting to the area where the employee was supposed to scan tickets.

When the detective questioned Soto, he admitted to accepting the money, police said.

The Cowboys won the game 33-13 and moved into first place in the NFC East division.

