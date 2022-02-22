AT&T shuts down its 3G network Tuesday. Will it impact your car's navigation system?
Do you rely on your car's navigation, traffic or roadside assistance features? Then you may wake up to an unpleasant surprise Tuesday when AT&T shuts down its 3G network.
While our smartphones stopped relying on 3G long ago, that's not the case for our vehicles' telematics systems, which capture a car's location, speed, idling time, harsh acceleration or braking, fuel consumption, vehicle faults and other data. That loss of GPS data means your car's built-in navigation system may stop working Tuesday.
And for all the drivers assuming they'll be fine because they drive a car built between 2020 and 2022, don't count on it. There are cars as new as 2021 on this list.
CAR RECALL RUNDOWN: See if one's been issued for your vehicle lately
ALARMAGEDDON? Home security, medical device makers worry 3G is being shut down too soonsometime
There is some good news, however: not everyone will experience vehicular Y2K on Tuesday.
Drivers who rely on Apple CarPlay or Android Auto for navigation won't be impacted since those mirror the user's phone, which tend to use carriers' 4G, LTE or 5G networks. But it will be more important than ever to make sure you grab your phone before walking out the door in the morning. (Who hasn't left theirs at home at least once?) And older cars whose navigation system runs off an SD card will also be spared.
Even if your car doesn't rely on AT&T, you still need to act sooner than later: T-Mobile will decommission the 3G network it inherited from Sprint March 31 and unplug its own 3G July 1. Verizon said it plans to decommission its 3G network by Dec. 31, 2022.
Cars affected by 3G shutdown
Here are the list of makes, models and years that will be impacted:
Ford
Ford and Lincoln's shared SYNC system uses AT&T which indicates the cars listed in this NHTSA bulletin will be impacted Tuesday.
C-MAX Energi, 2014-2017
Focus Electric, 2016
Focus Energi, 2017
Fusion Energi, 2014-2020
GM (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC)
The 3G shutdown is generally expected to impact cars with OnStar made between 2015 and 2019. Check GM's database to to learn whether your car is affected or if you can continue services via an over-the-air software update. You'll need your key code and VIN. Active, connected vehicles will receive free, over-the-air updates, according to the GM website.
STOP THE USED CAR INSANITY: Now the sticker shock is just as bad on the used lot
Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, RAM)
The company formerly known as Daimler-Chrysler has also kept quiet on their 3G sunset situation. However, as car news sites Jalopnik and Automotive Fleet have pointed out, it's already gone public with its goal of making $22.5 billion from connected service subscriptions by the end of the decade. So theoretically, it's in their interest to fix this for customers. It'll just charge them for it.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER: The Daily Money delivers our top personal finance stories to your inbox
Audi
According to the German carmaker, impacted cars will lose Audi Connect Care SOS and Emergency services like accident assistance, remote lock and unlock and stolen vehicle locator, along with nanny features like geo-fencing, speed/curfew alert, valet alert and car finder. The company told Consumer Reports that it's working with a third-party company to develop a device that can be installed in affected cars that will let them keep all the functions they'll lose Tuesday. You can sign up to be notified here.
The good news: Audi Connect Prime's satellite-based information such as live traffic, weather and parking information as well as internet radio and vehicle Wi-Fi hotspots, will continue to function.
A3, 2014-2016
A3 e-tron, 206-2018
Allroad, A4, A5, Q5: 2013-2015
A4/allroad, 2016
Allroad/A4, 2017-2018
A5, 2018
A6/A7/Q3/Q7, 2012-2015
A8/Q5: 2016-2017
A8, 2018
Q3, 2015-2018
Q5, 2018
Q7, 2016
Q7, 2017-2018
RS 5, 2019
BMW
The Munich-based luxury label has kept the actual list of cars close to the vest, only telling news outlets that owners of models with Connected Drive will lose those functions when AT&T shuts down its 3G network and it will notify eligible customers about upgrading.
Honda
These models will lose HondaLink and Wi-Fi hotspot services starting Tuesday and will need an over-the-air update to fix the problem:
Accord Touring, 2018-2020
Odyssey (Touring, Elite) 2018-2020
Insight Touring, 2019-2020
Passport (Touring, Elite), 2019-2021
Pilot (Touring, Elite, Black Edition), 2019-2022
Acura
These Acura models will lose personal concierge, emergency and roadside assistance services as well as real-time traffic information:
MDX, 2014-2017
TLX, 2015-2017
ILX, 2016-2017
RLX, 2014-2016
RDX, 2016-2017
NSX, 2017
To check whether your 2017 model is affected, visit the AcuraLink website.
Hyundai and Genesis
According to Consumer Reports, the following Hyundai and Genesis models are impacted:
Hyundai
Elantra GT, 2016- 2018
Santa Fe Sport, 2017- 2018
Elantra, 2015-2017
Azera, 2017
Ioniq Electric, 2017
Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, 2018
Santa Fe, 2017-2018
Sonata, 2015, 2016, 2018
Sonata Hybrid, 2016
Sonata Plug-in Hybrid, 2016-2017
Tucson, 2016
Veloster, 2016-2017
Hyundai Genesis, 2014-2016
Genesis
G80, 2017-2019
G90, 2017
Jaguar and Land Rover
A spokesperson for the two British labels told Cox Media that they're moving to T-Mobile's 2G network to preserve their safety and convenience features and customers will be notified this month.
Kia
The Korean brand is also keeping its plans to itself, but we've reached out for an update and it appears the UVO infotainment system runs on Verizon, so the carmaker and drivers have until the end of the year to figure out a fix.
Lincoln
Ford and Lincoln's shared SYNC system uses AT&T which indicates the cars listed in this NHTSA bulletin will be impacted Tuesday.
Continental, 2017
MKC, 2015-2017
MKX, 2016-2017
MKZ, 2015-2017
MKZ Hybrid, 2015-2017
Mazda
Mazda's plan for dealing with the 3G shutdown has been somewhat murky. Many news stories on this issue are pointing to a memo from the carmaker's recalls division about how to handle used cars or auction vehicles that may be affected; however, we couldn't find any information intended fo consumers. The models mentioned in that memo include:
CX-5, 2016-2019, 2020
CX-9, 2016-2019, 2020
CX-3, 2016-2019
Mazda 3, 2016-2018
Mazda's corporate offices were closed Monday; this section will be updated Tuesday once we hear back from their media relations team about what current customers should do.
The good news: Mazdas use your cellphone to call emergency services in the event of a crash, so if you are on 4G, LTE or 5G, you're covered.
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes has been keeping its list of impacted vehicles to itself, though we've reached out for comment. However, because its telematics run on the Verizon network, your car has a stay of execution until Dec. 31.
MINI
Like its parent company, BMW, MINI hasn't publicly shared a list of affected cars.
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi owners can breathe easy knowing that the carmaker skipped 3G entirely.
Nissan
Nissan and Infiniti have relied on the AT&T 3G network, which means drivers will lose access to telematics data on Tuesday.
These Nissan vehicles will no longer be able to access NissanConnect or NissanConnect EV features:
Altima, 2016-2017
GT-R, 2017-2018
Maxima, 2016-2017
Murano, 2017
Pathfinder, 2017
Rogue, 2016-2017
Rogue Sport, 2017-2018
Sentra, 2016-2018
Titan, 2016-2017
Titan TX, 2017
Infiniti
These Infiniti vehicles will lose access to Infiniti InTouch Services and Infiniti Connection functions:
Q50, 2014-2018
Q60, 2017-2018
Q70, 2013-2018
QX30, 2017-2019
JX/QX60, 2013-2017
QX56/QX80, 2013-2017
Porsche
According to the German label's website, these cars and SUVS are affected as of Feb. 22:
911, 2017-2019
Cayenne, 2015-2910
Macan, 2017-2018
718, 2017-2021
Panamera, 2014-2018
918 Spyder, 2014
Check your email account to see whether you have any messages from Porsche, which has notified customers who are eligible for a software upgrade about how to proceed.
Subaru
Subaru's Starlink telematics system – which handles automatic collision notification, emergency assistance, stolen vehicle recovery, remote door locking and unlocking – will cease operating in several models on Tuesday, according to its website.
Customers with an active Starlink subscription can schedule updates with an authorized dealership. Visit your MySubaru account for scheduling help.
Forester 2.5i Premium, 2016-2018
Forester 2.5i Limited, 2016-2018
Forester 2.5i Touring, 2016-2018
Forester 2.0XT Premium, 2016-2018
Forester 2.0XT Touring, 2016-2018
Legacy 2.5i Premium, 2016-2018
Legacy 2.5i Limited, 2016-2018
Legacy 3.6R Limited, 2016-2018
Legacy 2.5i Sport, 2017-2018
Outback 2.5i Premium, 2016-2018
Outback 2.5i Limited, 2016-2018
Outback 3.6R Limited, 2016-2018
Outback 2.5i Sport, 2017-2018
Impreza 2.0i Limited, 2016-2018
Impreza 2.0i Sport Premium with Eyesight, 2016
Impreza 2.0i Sport Limited, 2016
Impreza 2.0i Premium, 2017-2018
Impreza 2.0i Sport, 2017-2018
Crosstrek 2.0i Premium with Eyesight, 2016-2017
Crosstrek 2.0i Limited, 2016-2018
Crosstrek 2.0i Premium, 2018
WRX 2.0T Premium with Harman Kardon, 2017
WRX 2.0T Limited, 017-2018
WRX 2.5T STI, 2017-2018
Toyota
The following Toyota vehicles will lose connectivity Nov. 1. Subscriptions may only be renewed monthly through Sept. 30.
Sienna, 2011-2017
Prius v, 2012-2016
Avalon/HV, 2013-2018
RAV4 EV, 2012-2014
Prius Plug-in, 2012-2015
Camry/HV, 2013-2017
Mirai, 2016-2017
Prius, 2010-2016
Toyota Highlander/HV, 2014-2018
Land Cruiser, 2011-2017
4Runner, 2010-2019
These electric vehicles will also lose their Charge Management, ECO Dashboard, Remote Climate and Vehicle Finder capabilities included in the Entune App Suit on Nov. 1.
2012-2014 Toyota RAV4 EV
2012-2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in
2016-2017 Toyota Mirai
Lexus
Lexus Enform subscription services will be terminated Oct. 31 in these vehicles:
Enform Safety Connect, 2010-2017 all models; 2018 GX
Enform Destination Assist, 2010-2017 all models; 2018 GX
Enform Remote, 20151; 2016-2017 all models; 2018 GX
Enform Service Connect, 2016-2017 all models; 2018 GX
Tesla
The electric vehicle manufacturer says that Model S cars built before June 2015 without a 4G-capable modem will lose these features unless connected to Wi-Fi:
Having your doors unlocked remotely
Mobile app functions. like Summon, cabin pre-conditioning, vehicle location, remote unlock, etc.
Navigation, live traffic updates, supercharger available and outage information and onboard map updates
Music streaming
Over-the-air updates
Impacted users will need to upgrade to an LTE-capable modem, which they can schedule through the Tesla mobile app, for $200.
Volkswagen
According to the German carmaker's 3G sunset FAQ, the VW Car-Net services will stop working in all eGolfs and other models made between 2014 and 2016. This means the cars will no longer have access to Safe and Secure functions like roadside assistance, emergency calls, crash notifications, remote access, fuel status, trip statistics as well as nanny functions such as curfew alerts, speed alerts and last-parked location.
While you'll know you're disconnected if you get in your car and the green light in the overhead console doesn't turn on, here's the list of impacted cars:
Passat, 2014-2019
Jetta, 2014-2019
EOS, 2014-2019
Tiguan, 2014-2019
Beetle, 2014-2019
Atlas, 2018-2019
Arteon, 2018-2019
Golf, Golf R, Golf Sportwagen and eGolf, 2014-2019
GTI, 2014-2019
CC, 2014-2018
Volvo
Since Volvo partners with AT&T, the Feb. 22 sunset date means drivers will lose access to their infotainment apps, SOS and On Call in-car services, along with the Volvo Cars app's remote services.
The Swedish label notes the necessary upgrade is not covered until the factory warranty and that due to supply-chain issues, they don't have enough upgrade parts for most models. XC90 SUVs built-in 2016 X won't get a solution until later this year.
Volvo did not publish a list of cars on its website; however, Consumer Reports says these vehicles are impacted:
S60, 2015.5 to 2018
V60, 2015.5 to 2018
V60 Cross Country, 2015.5 to 2018
XC60, 2015.5 to 2017
XC70, 2015.5 to 2016
XC90, 2016
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 3G shutdown: Cars affected by AT&T network change include Ford, Honda