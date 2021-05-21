The Me You Can’t See: Lady Gaga says she had ‘total psychotic break’ after being raped

Lizzie Edmonds
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;Lady Gaga on The Me You Can&#x002019;t See&lt;/p&gt; (Apple TV)

Lady Gaga on The Me You Can’t See

(Apple TV)

Lady Gaga said she suffered a “total psychotic break” after being left pregnant by her alleged rapist.

The pop superstar appeared in Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See alongside the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey.

It features celebrities discussing their mental health struggles.

Rain On Me singer Gaga, who said she used to self-harm, told the show she was 19 when a producer threatened to burn her music if she did not take her clothes off.

Fighting back tears, Gaga, 35, said: “And they didn’t stop asking me, and then I just froze, and I just – I don’t even remember.”

She said she cannot name her alleged attacker, adding: “I do not ever want to face that person again.”

Gaga, who first publicly alleged she was raped in 2014, described an incident years later when she went to hospital for acute pain and numbness and was surprised to be treated by a psychiatrist.

Lady Gaga spoke about the trauma of being rapedAP
Lady Gaga spoke about the trauma of being rapedAP

“First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb,” she said. “And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realised that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner, at my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick.

“Because I’d been abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said trauma can change you as a person and she was not the same after being sexually assaulted.

She said: “I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl. The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped.

“I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”

Gaga said she has felt like “there’s a black cloud that is following you wherever you go telling you that you are worthless and should die”.

Gaga said she had self harmed from a young age.

And discussing her self-harm, Gaga said: “You know why it’s not good to cut? You know why it’s not good to throw yourself against the wall? You know why it’s not good to self-harm? Because it makes you feel worse. You think you’re going to feel better because you’re showing somebody, ‘Look, I’m in pain’. It doesn’t help.

“I always tell people, ‘tell somebody, don’t show somebody.’”

Gaga described the improvement of her mental health as “a slow rise” but warned it was not a “straight line”.

She said: “Even if I have six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad. And when I say feel bad, I mean want to cut, think about dying, wondering if I’m ever gonna do it.”

The chart-topping singer said she gradually learned how to cope with unwanted and damaging emotions, but it was a slow process that took two-and-a-half years.

Asked what she was doing during that time, Gaga quipped: “I won an Oscar.”

She won best original song in 2019 for Shallow, a track from A Star Is Born.

The Me You Can’t See is streaming on Apple TV+ now.

Help can be found by calling the Samaritans, free at any time, on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org or visiting Samaritans.org.

Read More

Harry accuses royal family of ‘total neglect’ in mental health series

Harry and Meghan appear in powerful trailer for duke’s mental health series

Harry to speak openly about mental health struggles in documentary series

Latest Stories

  • Byron's brilliant OT winner lifts underdog Habs over Leafs in Game 1

    Paul Byron scored the short-handed winner from his knees late in regulation and Carey Price made 35 saves as the Canadiens edged the MAple Leafs in Thursday's series opener.

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • Penguins survive Game 3 slugfest on Long Island

    Brandon Tanev scored the winner late in the third as the Penguins beat the Islanders in a scintillating Game 3 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead.

  • J.D. Martinez's 2-run bomb rallies Red Sox over Jays in 9th

    J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Blue Jays on Thursday night.

  • Russell Westbrook powers Wizards beatdown of Pacers in NBA play-in tournament

    The Wizards will face the Sixers in the first round.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Vegas rides 2nd-period surge to take series lead over Wild

    Reilly Smith capped a three-goal second-period explosion for Vegas as the Golden Knights grabbed a 2-1 series lead over the Wild with a 5-2 win on Thursday night.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

    Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov revealed that his latest absence was once again due to COVID-19.

  • Seven of Maradona's doctors charged with homicide

    Diego Maradona's medical team allegedly performed in an "inappropriate" and "reckless" manner with the soccer legend.

  • Knicks sell out 15,000 seats for playoff series vs. Hawks

    Knicks fans didn't waste any time buying tickets for their first playoff game in eight years.

  • PGA Championship Day 1: Phil Mickelson rallies back into contention early at Kiawah Island

    Phil Mickelson trails leader Corey Conners by just three shots after Thursday at the PGA Championship.

  • If the Maple Leafs trip, it won't be because Kyle Dubas didn't do his job

    Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has built a roster worthy of Stanley Cup contention.

  • Regrettably, it seems Nazem Kadri hasn't learned

    Nazem Kadri is facing another postseason suspension after a concussive hit on Justin Faulk.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Dodgers get HRs from Smith, Pujols in 3-2 win over D-backs

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the seventh inning, Albert Pujols slugged a two-run shot — his first for the Dodgers — and Los Angeles defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Thursday night. The Dodgers completed a four-game sweep, outscoring Arizona 19-6. They went 8-1 on the homestand, and have won four in a row and eight of nine. The D-backs limped out of town with their 10th straight road loss and fifth in a row overall. Smith sent the first pitch from Merrill Kelly (2-5) into the lower left-field seats leading off the seventh, giving the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Smith sparkled on defense, too, throwing out pinch-runner Tim Locastro at second to end the eighth. Pujols hit an 0-1 pitch from Kelly to right field in the second, with Josh Reddick jumping to the top of the wall in an attempt to make the catch. Smith, who singled leading off, scored and Pujols was greeted by high-fives from his teammates in the dugout as the Dodgers led 2-0. It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time, and followed 445 he hit for the St. Louis Cardinals and 222 for the Los Angeles Angels. The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list. The 41-year-old slugger left the Angels and joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal Monday. In his first game that night, Pujols produced a run-scoring single in his second at-bat. David Price opened a bullpen game for the Dodgers, his first start since Sept. 1, 2019. The left-hander, who opted out last season because of the pandemic, allowed three hits and struck out one in two innings. He was followed by Jimmy Nelson, Alex Vesia, Joe Kelly, Victor Gonzalez, Blake Treinen and closer Kenley Jansen, who earned his 10th save. Eduardo Escobar tied the game at 2 with a two-out, two-run homer off Joe Kelly in the sixth. Escobar had a two-run shot a night earlier in a 4-2 loss. The D-backs had runners at the corners later in the inning. Reddick reached on center fielder Chris Taylor's fielding error. Taylor thought right fielder Mookie Betts was going to catch the ball, so he stopped and looked at Betts and the ball dropped. Justin Turner made a diving stab on a ball hit by David Peralta, but he threw it away at first and the error allowed Reddick to move to third. Gonzalez (1-0) relieved Joe Kelly and struck out Domingo Leyba to end the threat. NEVER FORGET Reddick was booed lustily in each of his at-bats by Dodgers fans still sore over the 2017 World Series, with “cheater” being one of the cleaner names he was called. Reddick, a former Dodger, was a member of the Astros team that beat LA for the championship before Houston's cheating scandal was exposed. The sellout crowd of 16,105 cheered when Reddick struck out in the fourth and again leading off the ninth. He went 0 for 4. He was selected by Arizona from Triple-A Reno, where he was hitting at a .304 clip. PUTTING UP Ks There were 27 strikeouts in the game, 14 by the D-backs and 13 by the Dodgers as roughly half of the hitters struck out. Merrill Kelly had a career-high 12. Nelson had five for the Dodgers. UP NEXT Diamondbacks: RHP Seth Frankoff (0-0, 3.86 ERA) starts Friday at Colorado. He debuted for Arizona last Saturday against Washington, allowing two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Dodgers: RHP Trevor Bauer (4-2, 2.20) starts Friday at San Francisco. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Low-A minor league team pleads for mercy during Jacob deGrom's rehab start

    Making a bunch of 20-year-olds face a 102 mph fastball is just cruel. And kind of hilarious.

  • The Rush: Wizards advance, Nate McMillan gets fined for telling the truth and Devin White is FAST

    The Wizards take down the Pacers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Hawks’ Nate McMilan gets fined for saying the NBA wants the Knicks in the playoffs and Devin White showcases his speed.