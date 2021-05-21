The Me You Can’t See: Harry accuses royal family of ‘total neglect’ and says he will not be bullied

Lizzie Edmonds
&lt;p&gt;Harry on The Me You Can&#x002019;t See&lt;/p&gt; (Apple TV+)

Harry on The Me You Can’t See

(Apple TV+)

The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of “total neglect” in his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey.

During the first three episodes of Apple TV’s The Me You Can’t See, Harry addressed traumatic memories from his childhood, including the death of his mother Diana Princess of Wales, and harassment on social media of he and his wife Meghan.

The series begins with Harry talking about the impact of his mother’s death on him and his life. He also discussed how he turned to alcohol and drugs to “mask” his emotions - suggesting his happiest years of his life were when he was in the armed forces.

“Every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, to stop just got met with total silence or total neglect,” he told Winfrey, referring to his attempts to get assistance from his family with the attacks levelled at the Sussexes online.

“We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job.”

The duke also told Winfrey his family did not speak about Diana’s death and expected him to just deal with the resulting press attention and mental distress.

The series comes after Harry earlier in May appeared to suggest his father, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh had failed as parents.

Harry discusses his mental health following the death of his mother DianaApple TV+
Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, the duke said he wanted to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” for the sake of his own children.

He said of Charles: “He’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?”

He picked up the theme with Winfrey, telling her in the series released on Friday: “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you.’”

“That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite – if you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, that you can make it right for your kids,” he said.

The now 36-year-old said his family told him to “play the game” and life would improve.

Prince Harry with DianaApple TV+
But he objected, telling Winfrey: “I’ve got a hell of a lot of my mum in me.

“The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.”

Harry told Winfrey he would “never be bullied into silence” in the future.

He said he did not go to his family when Meghan felt suicidal because he was ashamed the situation had got “that bad” and also suspected the royals would not have been able to help.

The duke said: “That was one of the biggest reasons to leave, feeling trapped and feeling controlled through fear, both by the media and by the system itself which never encouraged the talking about this kind of trauma.

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleApple TV+
“Certainly now I will never be bullied into silence.”

Pop superstar Lady Gaga and actress Glenn Close also featured in the documentaries, with Gaga discussing her serious mental health struggles after she was raped as a teenager.

The documentary series will focus on mental illness and mental wellness and aims to inspire viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges people face and how to equip themselves with the tools to thrive.

Hours before it aired, Harry joined his brother William in criticising the BBC following an inquiry which found the broadcaster covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure his headline-making 1995 interview with their mother.

