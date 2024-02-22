AT&T Says Wireless Service Has Been Restored After Nationwide Outage: 'We Sincerely Apologize'

"We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers," the company said in a statement on Thursday afternoon

A widespread AT&T outage that impacted thousands across the nation on Thursday has been resolved, according to the company.

"We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers," AT&T said in a statement released just after 3:00 p.m. EST.

"We sincerely apologize to them," they added. "Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future."

Customers from New York to Dallas to San Francisco described major service interruptions for AT&T, with Verizon and T-Mobile suffering service issues trying to contact AT&T users, according to NBC News and CNN.

CNN reported that the issue may be linked to “peering,” or how cellular services hand off calls from one network to the other. There was no indication that the outage was the result of a cyberattack or other malicious activity.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are assisting the Federal Communications Commission with its investigation into the cause of the outage, per NBC News.

During the outage, impacted customers reported displaying “SOS,” meaning the phone could still access emergency services.

The Massachusetts State Police also urged people not to call 911 just to see if the number worked.

"Many 911 centers in the state are getting flooded w/ calls from people trying to see if 911 works from their cell phone," they wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Please do not do this."

AT&T has reported sporadic outages over the last week, with a temporary 911 outage in the southeastern U.S., CNN reported.

However, the sweeping outage with the country's largest carrier began around 3:30 a.m. EST, according to the Associated Press.

As of 11:30 a.m. EST, AT&T said it had restored service to 75% of impacted customers.

"Our network teams took immediate action and so far three-quarters of our network has been restored. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers," they said, per NBC News.

Verizon, which had more than 4,000 outages on Thursday, said in a statement that they are “continuing to monitor the situation” but that their network “is operating normally,” the outlet reported.

T-Mobile said it has not been experiencing an outage, according to the AP.

“Our network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks,” the carrier said in a statement, per the report.

