‘I can’t save Nick, but I can raise a wonderful girl who reminds me of him – she keeps me going’

The Hungerfords: at 43, Nick is dying from bone cancer and has two or three months to live at most - Nancy Hungerford

While putting her daughter, Elizabeth, to bed at night, Nancy Hungerford tells the two-year-old that when her daddy isn’t there, she can ask the stars for a special “daddy hug” and hug herself tight. “I also give her a special double kiss, because Mommy has special powers to bring kisses from Daddy, even when we can’t see him,” she says.

The touching ritual is part of a gentle, ongoing process to help the toddler cope with the looming loss of her father, Nick Hungerford. One of Britain’s most successful entrepreneurs (he co-founded the investment management company Nutmeg), Nick, 43, is dying from bone cancer and has only two or three months to live, at most. He is currently receiving hospice care at home, punctuated by stints in hospital. In the four years since Nick’s diagnosis, Nancy, a 38-year-old former CNBC anchor, has experienced shattering grief caused by her husband’s illness, as well as tremendous joy at becoming a mother to their daughter – an emotional maelstrom many would find overwhelming.

Today, though, dressed in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the slogan “Cool Mom Club”, she is open about the toll the situation continues to take on her, and also strikingly composed. When people ask how she’s coping so well, she gives a clear answer: Elizabeth.

“I do a lot of nursing for Nick now, but I know I can’t save him,” she says. “I can raise a wonderful little girl who’s an energetic, enthusiastic, lively ball of energy, who reminds me and so many people of him. She’s what keeps me going.

While Nick's shock diagnosis is a source of deep grief, the birth of their daughter is also a source of tremendous joy - Nancy Hungerford

“I’ve had a lot of therapy, and was told not to think ahead, about what the treatment was going to do, or when he was going to die, and I remember thinking, ‘That’s fine in theory, but what does it look like in practice?’ But then I had a child, and she showed me what it means to live in the present. Children are so focused on what they’re doing in that moment, there’s no time for distraction. She’s given me – and us – purpose.”

Although supporting Elizabeth through the difficult months and years ahead is Nancy’s priority, that sense of purpose extends beyond their family. She and Nick have launched a charity, Elizabeth’s Smile, to provide practical resources to help children in Britain and the US who have lost a parent.

Of course, Nancy could never have predicted the tragic turn their relationship would take when she first met Nick through friends in a London pub in 2014. She would, however, have recognised the drive and determination that enabled him to start Elizabeth’s Smile even while his condition deteriorated.

At the time, Nancy, originally from the US, was working as a producer for CNBC, while Nick was “a man about town, full of energy and charisma”, she says. “I thought, ‘Who is this guy? Is he too good to be true?’ He seemed to know everyone. At first, I didn’t think it was serious between us because he’d suggest a walk in-between his meetings as a date. He’s the only person who’s ever made me feel lazy by comparison, but he’s also so generous and fun and up for an adventure. Even to this day, he’s an extremely optimistic person who inspires people to be the best they can be. He’s a force.”

Nancy and Nick married in 2016 and relocated to Singapore one year later when she was offered an anchoring job with CNBC - Nancy Hungerford

They married in 2016 and when Nancy was offered a job as an anchor in Singapore the following year, Nick was happy to accompany her. The couple had an “incredible” two years travelling around Asia, before Nick began to experience pain in his leg in 2019. “He played a lot of sports, so we thought it was a sports injury,” says Nancy. “I’d only ever experienced cancer in older people, and Nick was only 39, so it just never crossed my mind.”

A biopsy came back clear, but a few weeks later, Nick was in agony and in hospital for a second operation. “Nobody was saying it could be cancer,” she says. “I thought it was surely osteomyelitis, a bone infection Nick had had as a child. I was by myself in the hospital in Singapore, waiting for him to come round, and a doctor appeared and introduced himself as ‘the oncologist’. Finding out like that was a total shock, horrendous.”

The diagnosis was Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer that usually affects children and young people. When it came, Nick and Nancy had already been trying for a baby for some time and had undergone a failed cycle of IVF. Nancy says:

“I’d done an embryo transfer and was devastated that it didn’t work. I’d been in and out of hospitals for months; I thought that was the big issue in our lives at that point, and then this happened.”

Nick underwent months of gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy, as well as a 14-hour operation to remove a 5in tumour in his femur. The surgery also took his hamstring and three of his four quads, leaving his leg defunct. The world was in Covid lockdown, so they were isolated in Singapore, far from Nick’s family in Britain and Nancy’s in Washington DC.

“It wasn’t until we left Singapore, in 2021, that I realised how hard it had been to be going through it all away from our loved ones,” she says. “I didn’t grieve properly, because I was just in survival mode.”

The couple had told one another that if Nick made it through the surgery on his leg, they would consider transferring another embryo. In March 2020, as he began to recover, they went ahead and Nancy became pregnant.

'It’s a lot to say yes to having a family when you’re fighting for your life, but that’s the kind of person he is,' says Nancy - Nancy Hungerford

“I’ll forever be grateful to Nick, because it was a big leap of faith,” she says. “It’s a lot to say yes to having a family when you’re fighting for your life, but that’s the kind of person he is; he wanted to hope for the best. And now we have our beautiful little daughter.”

Elizabeth was born in December 2020, during a period of 12 months in which Nick was cancer-free. Even what should have been a joyful occasion was fraught: Elizabeth aspirated meconium, was whisked into intensive care and spent 10 days in hospital.

The baby was a few months old when Nancy was headhunted for a big new content-marketing job at a bank, but during a trip to the UK to visit Nick’s family, the trauma of the past two years caught up with her. “I was having terrible insomnia, just lying there, staring at the ceiling. I told Nick, ‘I can’t go back to Singapore. I’m in no state to do that job.’ He was shocked, but I just knew I couldn’t do it.”

When Elizabeth was born in December 2020, she aspirated meconium and spent 10 days in hospital - Nancy Hungerford

In late 2021, they flew to Washington DC to stay with Nancy’s parents. There, she began taking anti-anxiety medication, which she says “saved my life”. It was also there that, shortly before Elizabeth’s first birthday, Nick was rushed to the ER with a terrible cough, and large tumours were detected in his lungs and ribs. His probability of survival was now just 0.1 per cent.

“You always have hope – it’s against human nature not to hope for someone you love,” says Nancy. “But I think I knew. At that point, it was about buying as much time as we possibly could.”

For the past 18 months, Nick has been treated by some of the world’s best sarcoma doctors, which has allowed him the “gift” of watching Elizabeth develop from a baby into a lively two-and-a-half-year-old. They are particularly grateful for the chance to preserve memories for when Elizabeth is older, including making a “legacy video”, featuring Nancy interviewing friends from different stages of Nick’s life about him.

The idea for Elizabeth’s Smile came in 2022, when Nancy and Nick both underwent therapy to help them cope, but were told nothing specific was available for children. “What we really want to do is help children cope with grief and turn it into resilience,” says Nancy. “Losing a parent doesn’t necessarily have to be traumatic.”

She also hopes that, in time, it will also be able to offer help to the surviving parent or caregiver, “because research shows that how a child copes depends so much on how that parent copes”, she says.

Together, Nick and Nancy founded the charity Elizabeth's Smile in 2022, to help children cope with the grief of losing a parent - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Watching her previously fit, vibrant husband’s decline has been heartbreaking. “From the beginning, he’s never complained, even though his condition has been incredibly painful, never said, ‘Why me?’” she says. “But it’s so brutal, just a horrific thing to watch.”

She has also grieved over the fact they won’t have another child. “I would have loved that,” she says.

Through talking to experts, Nancy has learnt that honesty is vitally important when talking to children about a parent’s illness, so she and Nick have been very open with Elizabeth. “We’re going to talk about heaven and Daddy’s special place there when he passes,” says Nancy.

Understandably, she finds it difficult to contemplate life without him. “Nick is such a large presence in our lives; it will be such a huge void,” she says. The couple talk a lot about Elizabeth’s future, from wanting her to travel the world to the kind of school she’ll go to. “I want him to feel included in those decisions,” she says.

Nancy and Elizabeth will remain in Washington DC and she is soon to begin a new job for a consultancy. “I’m excited about that and I like that Nick has been a part of it; he feels confident I’m going to have a career that’s sustainable when he’s gone,” she says. She sees it as a choice: “I can roll up in bed and feel sorry for myself, or deal with the cards I’ve been given and try to make the most of it.”

Despite it all, her overriding emotion is feeling “blessed to have Elizabeth. And I turn the grief into dreams for her.”

As told to Polly Dunbar

