Can’t replace your iPhone battery? This is what’s being done in Texas to change that

Americans purchase about 160 million new smartphones yearly, but their manufacturers have implemented barriers that prevent consumers from doing their own repairs or using independent repair shops.

That’s where the “right to repair” movement comes in. The Public Interest Research Group is working to get companies like Apple, John Deere and Microsoft to provide access to the information, tools and parts needed so that customers and independent repairers can repair their own devices. In 2021, advocates made some headway when Apple reversed its policy against making spare parts, repair instructions and repair software tools available to customers.

Legal, digital and physical barriers to repairs of cell phones, medical devices, appliances and tractors have resulted in a massive amount of waste, according to PIRG, with electronic waste now the fastest growing waste stream in the world. It takes some 23.7 million tons of raw material to make new smartphones every year, a rate PIRG says is not sustainable. In order to extract, produce and consume fewer electronics, right to repair laws would require manufacturers to make it easier to fix our everyday devices.

Texas right to repair legislation

So far in 2023, 28 states have introduced legislation addressing the right to repair our electronics, per PIRG. There are three right to repair bills currently passing through the 88th Texas legislature to prevent companies from restricting repairs on electronics.

“There aren’t many issues that unite Democratic, Republican and independent voters, offer a ready-made villain in greedy corporations, and tick off people from all different socioeconomic groups,” writes Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman. “Which is why the ‘right-to-repair’ movement could gain real momentum, and why any politician looking to demonstrate real populist bona fides — rather than the phony kind — should jump on it.”

HB 515 and SB 1654 cover farm and heavy equipment, while HB 1606 covers everything but cars.