You can’t replace him one-to-one – Harry Kane could return before end of year

Harry Kane has “a chance” of playing again before the end of the month, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has said.

The 31-year-old England captain limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury during his side’s Bundesliga match at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Kane told Kompany after the match that the injury was “not that bad”.

The Belgian admitted on Monday it was “tough to say” exactly when striker Kane would return but added: “There’s a chance he’ll play again this year. He’ll definitely miss a few games. You can’t replace him one-to-one. He’s a top player.”

Bayern face Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday night, but Kompany is confident he has the manpower to cover for Kane’s absence.

“We’ll solve things differently,” he said.

“There will be no lack of talent tomorrow. We have several options – Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise, Leroy Sane. Maybe not Kingsley Coman in that position.

“Harry has scored 20 goals. You can’t replace that. But we have players who score goals, including Jamal (Musiala). We’ll have a solution. We have enough players who can fulfil the role, even if you can’t replace his goals one-to-one.”