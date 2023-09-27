T ransfer news: Gunners and Chelsea keen on Toney and Watkins

Gossip column graphic

Arsenal and Chelsea are willing to offer players as well as money in their attempts to sign England striker Ivan Toney from Brentford, who are likely to want in excess of £75m for the 27-year-old. (90 Min)

Arsenal sporting director Edu has held talks with the agent of Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, 27, about a move for the England international, with Chelsea also interested. (Football Transfers)

But Villa remain in talks about extending Watkins' contract and want a new deal finalised by January. (90 Min)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column