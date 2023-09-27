T ransfer news: Chelsea and Arsenal keen on Toney and Watkins

Gossip column graphic

Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in 27-year-old Aston Villa and England forward Ollie Watkins. (Football Transfers)

But Villa remain in talks about extending Watkins' contract and want a new deal finalised by January. (90 Min)

Arsenal and Chelsea are willing to offer players as well as money in their attempts to sign England striker Ivan Toney from Brentford, who are likely to want in excess of £75m for the 27-year-old. (90 Min)

Chelsea have been given Premier League approval for sports data company Infinite Athlete to be their front-of-shirt sponsor in a deal worth about £40m for the season. (Telegraph - subscription required)

