‘You can’t put a price on it’: International Space Station marks 20 years

As humanity marks the 20th anniversary of continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit, a leading space expert in the UK has described the International Space Station (ISS) as an invaluable scientific resource.

Libby Jackson, who is the human exploration programme manager at the UK Space Agency, said having an orbiting space lab, which cost more than 100 billion US dollars (£75 billion) to build, is something “you can’t put a price on”.

She said: “It is a unique scientific laboratory and the science that we are doing on the space station cannot be done anywhere else on Earth.”

Construction of the ISS began in 1998, and its first inhabitants – US astronaut Bill Shepherd and Russian cosmonauts Sergei Krikalev and Yuri Gidzenko – arrived on November 2 2000.

Expedition 1 crew William Shepherd, centre, Yuri Gidzenko, bottom, and Sergei Krikalev posing for photos prior to their launch (Nasa)

Since then, human occupancy on the 420-tonne space station has been uninterrupted, with 240 men and women setting up camp over the last two decades.

Ms Jackson said: “There have been over 2,775 different experiments (conducted in the space station) involving more than 100 countries.

“We have been looking at how cells change, how humans change and how materials change in space.

“All of these things are answering questions that are of benefit to everybody on Earth.”

One such space project involved primary school children across the UK who took part in a gardening experiment with salad seeds.

British astronaut Tim Peake took charge of two kilograms of rocket seeds during his stay on the space station, which were returned to Earth in March 2016 and distributed to some 10,000 schools.

The children then grew those salad seeds into plants to see if they have been affected by space travel.

Tim Peake took charge of two kilograms of rocket seeds during his stay on the space station (ESA)

Major Peake also participated in more than other 250 experiments devised by scientists from around the world, one of which involved taking part in an airway monitoring test developed for research that could benefit hundreds of thousands of people suffering from asthma on Earth.

Ms Jackson said: “You also have technology benefits that come from designing something in space which can have spin-outs into things (back on Earth).”

About the size of a five-bedroom house, the ISS has six sleeping quarters, two toilets, a gym, and a set of bay windows that provide astronauts 360-degree views as it circles the globe 16 times a day, travelling at over 17,000 miles per hour.

