AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am highlights: Rory McIlroy runs away for 27th career PGA Tour win

The first full-field signature event of 2025 didn't disappoint.

Rory McIlroy was brilliant on the weekend at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, pulling away for victory at the iconic links. McIlroy shot 6-under 66 in the final round to finish at 21 under for the week. He beat Shane Lowry by two shots for the title.

The win was his 27th in his PGA Tour career. In the last 30 years, only Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have won at least 27 times with four of those being majors on the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at the highlights from the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard

One hole left at Pebble Beach

The first signature event of the season didn't disappoint. Rory McIlroy takes a three-shot lead to the 72nd hole at Pebble Beach.

Rory McIlroy increases lead to four

Wedge to a couple feet and then another birdie for Rory. He's to 21 under and has a four-shot lead with three holes to play.

Shane Lowry's tee shot hits marshal

Shane Lowry's tee shot on the 15th drilled a marshal. Ouch.

Rory McIlroy makes eagle, eyeing 27th PGA Tour win

Rory McIlroy eagles the par-5 14th, and he reaches 20 under for the week. With four holes to play, he has a three-shot lead seeking his 27th PGA Tour victory.

THE EAGLE HAS LANDED FOR RORY 💥🦅



He takes a 4-SHOT LEAD! @attproam pic.twitter.com/7QB9LUY6eL — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 2, 2025

Rory McIlroy increases lead to 2 shots

What a shot, what a putt from Rory McIlroy. He birdied the par-3 12th hole to move to 18 under and takes a two-shot lead with six holes to play.

Rory McIlroy retakes lead

Is it Rory's week? He rolls in the 17 footer for birdie on the 10th to get back to 17 under and a one-shot lead over Lucas Glover and Tom Kim.

Rory McIlroy with a flawless read for birdie and the solo lead. 🤌



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/cNSGiURzIP — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 2, 2025

Three-way tie heading to back nine

Three-way tie heading to the back nine between Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka and Tom Kim. Justin Rose and Cam Davis are a shot behind.

Tom Kim drops in birdie to tie lead

It hung on the edge of the cup before falling in, but Tom Kim made a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole to tie McIlroy and Straka.

Tom Him! 🙌



He takes a share of the @attproam lead with a birdie on No. 9 pic.twitter.com/WvZaEc6FFA — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 2, 2025

Bogey drops Rory back into tie for lead

Rory missed the green on the difficult eighth, and he couldn't get up and down leading to a bogey. Straka finds the greenside bunker and hits the pin on his sandy shot, then he knocked in the tester and is back tied for the lead at 16 under.

Rory McIlroy retakes lead after birdie on 7

Rory McIlroy is back in the solo lead after a great birdie putt on the par-3 seventh. He's at 17 under with 11 holes to go.

Solo leader at Pebble Beach. pic.twitter.com/gjQbSV9RXs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2025

Broadcast calls out Tom Kim for slow play

Tom Kim took more than a minute to hit his approach shot into the par-5 sixth and he proceeded to hit it OB.

The broadcast rightfully called him out.

42 seconds to approach it. 23 seconds at address. 1:05 from Tom Kim to pump it OB.



Golf has a serious problem. pic.twitter.com/dvrNUkOgWU — Tim Preston (@TimmyTebrows) February 2, 2025

Insane break for Cam Davis

Cam Davis' ball was on the green close to the hole when an approach shot knocked it into the rough, leaving him a difficult chip instead of a birdie putt. It didn't matter.

The unluckiest of breaks turned into a birdie.



The golf gods are looking out for @CamDavis. pic.twitter.com/kkOLOGbybb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2025

Shane Lowry rejoins lead group

This final round is shaping up to be a blast. After a bogey at the third, Shane Lowry bounces back with a birdie at the fourth to join McIlroy and Rose up top.

Justin Rose ties Rory on top

Two years ago, Justin Rose won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a Monday finish. He's tied for the lead in the final round after his birdie on the fourth playing in he penultimate group.

Rory McIlroy takes solo lead

World No. 3 is No. 1 on the leaderboard. A Shane Lowry bogey on the third gives McIlroy the solo lead at 16 under after three holes.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry birdie par-5 second

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both made excellent chips and then converted short birdie putts to get to 16 under, but Sepp Straka again had a wayward approach and couldn't convert a birdie putt on the par 5, and he trails the two Irishmen by a shot.

Sepp Straka bogeys opening hole

And just like that, there's a three-way tie on top of the leaderboard, as Sepp Straka hit a wayward approach on the first that ended in the bunker. His third goes through the green, and two shots later, it's a bogey, and he's tied with Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy at 15 under.

Sepp Straka battling flu at Pebble Beach

The leader at Pebble Beach is battling the flu. Can he channel his inner MJ on Sunday?

Max Greyserman WDs from final round

Greyserman shot 79 on Saturday and withdrew Sunday morning ahead of his final-round tee time.

Max Greyserman (hand injury) WD prior to the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 2, 2025

Final round weather forecast at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

There likely won't be rain similar to Saturday, though a chance remains, but gusty winds look to make conditions challenging for the packed leaderboard in the final round.

Sunday weather forecast at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am pic.twitter.com/nW7JxLcRew — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 2, 2025

