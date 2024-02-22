AT&T customers hit by widespread outage with cellular and internet service down: Live updates

AT&T has gone down, leaving people unable to make phone calls – including to 911.

The outage at the US’s biggest phone network led to warnings from emergency services and advice from companies to get around the issue.

The problems began early on Thursday. AT&T said it was aware of the issue and working urgently to fix it – but did not give any indication of why it had happened or when it might be resolved.

AT&T has around 250 million customers, making it the US’s biggest phone network by some distance.

Was outage caused by a solar flare?

15:59 , Andrew Griffin

Probably not, says Ryan French, an astrophysicist.

Some people are attributing cell network outages (AT&T, Verizon) in the U.S to last night’s X-class #SolarFlare. However, flares only cause radio degradation on the *dayside* of the Earth. As you can see below, the U.S was not affected by the event. So it’s just a coincidence! https://t.co/8EQxLV2qVJ pic.twitter.com/A5kImCmStC — Dr. Ryan French (@RyanJFrench) February 22, 2024

Other networks appeared to be hit by AT&T outage

15:55 , Andrew Griffin

On tracking website Down Detector, as well as in complaints on Twitter, customers at rival networks such as Verizon and T-Mobile are also complaining about an outage.

But it appears that is just an effect of the AT&T outage, and is happening because people on that network are unable to call others. Both Verizon and T-Mobile have denied that they are having issues.

Customers ask for credit in response to outage

15:54 , Andrew Griffin

Many of AT&T’s customers are calling on the company to offer some credit in return for the outage. (The network has apologised, but not yet said anything about whether there will be any kind of compensation.)

The way I’m about to call AT&T and get a little credit. Chile, I’m on my wifi, but still, it’s the principle… pic.twitter.com/mAfiVvsl9h — ALIEN’S GROOVE (@arguewitchamama) February 22, 2024

Me going to the AT&T store at 8AM to get my $15 bill credit for being inconvenienced for it's services being down for 4 hours. @ATT pic.twitter.com/DuW1fmUMiV — Branden (@urbanzosf) February 22, 2024

Emergency services advise people to use other phones

15:50 , Andrew Griffin

This is a fairly representative message from emergency services across the US. They say they are aware of the problem and advise that people try different phones – and not to call 911 just to check whether it works.

We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911).



We are actively engaged and monitoring this.



The San Francisco 911 center is still operational.



If you are an AT&T customer and cannot get through to 911,… pic.twitter.com/TUIEBkqmkI — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 22, 2024

Outage continues

15:49 , Andrew Griffin

Hours after it started, some AT&T customers still can’t get online. The company hasn’t said anything meaningful since it said that it had “identified” the problem – but it still doesn’t seem to be fixed.

How to use Wi-Fi calling

14:53 , Andrew Griffin

AT&T has advised affected customers to use WiFi calling. As the name suggests, that relies on WiFi and the internet to make calls, rather than the phone network. As such, it gets around the problems with the phone network (but does of course rely on you having access to a WiFi connection).

It’s turned on by opening up the Settings app on your iPhone or Android. Press “Cellular” on an iPhone or “Connection” on an Android, and then choose the WiFi calling option, which will allow you to turn it on and choose important settings.

You can find more information on AT&T’s website here.

AT&T says it has ‘located an outage'

14:50 , Andrew Griffin

In response to questions from customers, AT&T says it has “located” and “pinpointed an outage”.

“We don’t have an estimated time frame, but our team is on it,” it said on X/Twitter.

AT&T apologises to customers

14:49 , Andrew Griffin

AT&T has sent an array of different messages to affected customers today. But they are mostly along the lines of the below:

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that is happening and some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

