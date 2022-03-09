This is most definitely the Star Wars show we're looking for. Capping months of anticipation, Lucasfilm dropped the first teaser for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Disney+ series that brings Ewan McGregor back to George Lucas's far, far away galaxy for the first time since 2005's Revenge of the Sith. And McGregor isn't the only actor reprising their role from the prequel trilogy: Hayden Christensen will be back (in black) as Kenobi's wayward Padawan-turned-Sith Lord, Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. Christensen doesn't appear in the minute-and-a-half long trailer, but Vader's presence is definitely felt ... and heard. (Watch the trailer above.)

In contrast to his friend-turned-foe, Kenobi is doing everything in his power to remain unseen and unheard. One of the few survivors of Emperor Palpatine's genocidal Order 66, Obi-Wan has sought refuge in the wastelands of Tatooine, where he watches over a small moisture farm from afar — a moisture farm where a new hope for the galaxy is growing up. "The fight is done," Kenobi says in voiceover. "We lost. Stay hidden."

Ewan McGregor returns to Star Wars in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Photo: Disney+/YouTube)

But staying hidden is difficult when the Empire wants you found. The Grand Inquisitor — an animated Star Wars Rebels character crossing over into live action for the first time — has been enlisted to find the remaining Jedi, including one General Kenobi. "The key to hunting Jedi is patience," he muses. "Jedi cannot help who they are — their compassion leaves a trail."

Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) hunts Obi-Wan Kenobi in Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Photo: Disney+/Lucasfilm)

One of the Jedi-hunters on Kenobi's trail is Inquisitor Reva, played by Moses Ingram. Armed with her own red-bladed lightsaber, the Force-sensitive agent serves as the secret link between Vader and Kenobi. "They share a common dark-side goal," Ingram teasingly told Entertainment Weekly. "They're on the same team."

Needless to say, Twitter is already on Team Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 25 on Disney+.