T-Mobile US To Offer One Year Of Quibi Free

T-Mobile US will give customers a full year of Quibi for free when the streaming service launches launches April 6, revealing the details of a distribution partnership between the carrier and the streaming service.

“Now, T-Mobile customers get Quibit on us!,” T-Mobile said in an announcement – specifically subscribers of its Magenta family plans.

Until April 3, it said, customers can get early access to three bonus episodes of Quibi’s new Jennifer Lopez series, Thanks a Million.

“T-Mobile customers have always been ahead of the curve – streaming more data, watching more mobile video – so when we first heard about Quibi, we knew our customers would love it!” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “And, with more of us staying home right now, Quibi’s never been more needed. It comes on the scene with a totally different experience, made for mobile, quick to watch and as entertaining as anything you’ve ever seen,”

T-Mobile said customers with two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans with taxes and fees included — along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans — or small business customers with up to 12 lines can get a subscription to Quibi (regularly $4.99) included in their plan at no added cost. Customers can sign up between now and July 7 to get Quibi added to their plan.

Customers will also get Netflix free for a year and after that can chose to continue with one or the other, T-Mobile said.

