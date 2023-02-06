T-Mobile US' (NASDAQ:TMUS) investors will be pleased with their solid 150% return over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 150% in five years. In the last week shares have slid back 1.2%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

T-Mobile US' earnings per share are down 17% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

On the other hand, T-Mobile US' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 18% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

T-Mobile US is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think T-Mobile US will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that T-Mobile US shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 20% per year, is even more impressive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with T-Mobile US .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

