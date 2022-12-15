T-Mobile Reaches 150 Hometown Grant Winners

T-Mobile
·7 min read

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / The Un-carrier's commitment to small towns is adding up in a big way. T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is announcing its latest 25 Hometown Grant recipients to bring the total to 150, and it's not even halfway into T-Mobile's five-year, $25 million initiative that launched in April 2021 to support small towns across America through funding community projects. But already, the results are paying off for recipients all over the country, where projects include revitalized parks, small business incubators, sustainability programs, building renovations, community art efforts and ADA play structures.

"Hometown Grants are truly making a difference in small towns," said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. "Beyond the $6.8 million we've provided in funding to our 150 grant recipients so far, we've also seen $2 million in matching funds from other local resources, which is huge. It's been humbling to see T-Mobile creating a positive lasting impact in communities both through our grant funding and giving back to small businesses all over the country."

These are the next 25 Hometown Grant winners and their projects:

  • Atmore, Ala.: Create a pollinator garden and farmer's market space on downtown Mainstreet to inspire environmental economic development and promote community gathering.

  • Safford, Ariz.: Complete Safford Theatre renovations to be an economic driver as a movie, performing arts and concert destination in downtown Safford.

  • Farmersville, Calif.: Install new bleachers at Veteran's Park to continue supporting community gathering for various youth sports.

  • Strasburg, Colo.: Construct a new 4-acre community park, led by The Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District, that will connect the local schools and recreation district and will serve as a community hub to support inclusive outdoor wellness for the town, area schools and surrounding communities along the I-70 corridor.

  • Fort Pierce, Fla.: Create an outdoor urban market and event space, which includes a library, co-working spaces, and resources for entrepreneurs and residents in the Lincoln Park Community.

  • Lake Placid, Fla.: Transform a vacant, unused space into a demonstration garden aimed to teach the community environmental stewardship and agribusiness skills to fulfill food insecurity within the area.

  • Cedartown, Ga.: Build Goodyear Skate Park to serve as a positive recreational outlet for youth in the area and added attraction to Goodyear Park's Phase II development of additional soccer fields, walking trail and parking area.

  • Storm Lake, Iowa: Create Harmony Garden, a welcoming gathering place for all residents in the downtown area, featuring outdoor musical instruments representing multiple cultures, along with accessible seating, game tables, covered area and outdoor electronics charging.

  • Sterling, Ill.: Create the Shoppes at Grandon Plaza, a retail incubator space for local entrepreneurs to test and develop valuable business skills and increase economic growth downtown.

  • Kendallville, Ind.: Launch a business incubator and affordable co-working space to support the small business community with necessary tools and resources to drive growth within the community.

  • Absarokee, Mont.: Revitalize the Absarokee Library, a vital local gathering space, since the community has been devastated by wildfires and flooding.

  • Elizabethtown, N.C.: Transform the Cape Fear Farmers Market space, including a covered stage for events, information center and local murals to support small businesses and promote family gathering.

  • Princeville, N.C.: Build the Princeville Farmer's Market space at Heritage Park to provide the community with direct access to local and healthy food options and support small businesses.

  • Claremont, N.H.: Transform a vacant historic building into the Claremont Creative Center, a multi-use space for art exhibitions, performances, teaching visual and performing arts.

  • Bound Brook, N.J.: Build a soccer field, including sports performance, wellness and nutrition resources, to provide affordable and vital access to sports programs for youth and adults in the community.

  • Burlington, N.J.: Create a community marketplace including a grocery store, restaurant, classroom, garden, and juice bar to address food insecurity within the neighborhood.

  • Española, N.M.: Restore water fountains at the Plaza de Española, a historic and cultural hub for economic development and community events.

  • Akwesasne, N.Y.: Install Haudenosaunee Smoke Dancer sculptures in the newly developed Skén:nen Park along the St. Regis River to pay tribute to the community's cultural heritage.

  • Shawnee, Okla.: Transform a vacant lot into a community parklet and garden, to support South Central Industries community revitalization initiatives and improve the quality of life within the community.

  • Easton, Penn.: Transform Centre Square's inner alley streets, including walkability and beautification upgrades to sidewalks, street lighting, planters, seating and murals to provide a pedestrian-friendly area for the community to gather.

  • Florence, S.C.: Create the North Dargan Street Mural Pocket Park, a vibrant public space aimed to increase community gathering and redevelopment opportunities in the northern end of the Downtown Florence Historic District.

  • Pendleton, S.C.: Renovate the historic Pendleton Community Center, including updates to electrical, flooring and walls to preserve the building's history and continue to be a vital resource and space for the community.

  • Cleveland, Texas: Transform an unused masonic lodge into the Cleveland Youth Center, led by T.U.F.F. Kids, aimed to provide technology, college and career preparation tools and resources for youth.

  • New Richmond, Wis.: Build VFW Post 10818's Freedom Park Center, a new facility that will provide St. Croix County veterans, seniors, youth and the wider community with health, wellness and recreational services.

  • Charleston, W.V.: Revitalize the YWCA Charleston Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion into a state-of-the-art facility to increase awareness and available resources to the community.

T-Mobile works with Main Street America and Smart Growth America to select Hometown Grant recipients. These two organizations have decades of experience helping to build stronger, more prosperous small towns and rural communities. Application assessments are based on level of detail and completeness, potential community impact, project viability and other factors.

"The T-Mobile Hometown Grant program has made a massive impact in small towns and rural communities across the country," said Main Street America Interim CEO Hannah White. "Grantees have renovated historic spaces, built new playgrounds and parks, and spurred innovative placemaking projects that are bringing community members together in new and meaningful ways. We are thrilled to partner with T-Mobile and Smart Growth America to continue this important work in places that are too-often overlooked."

"Smart Growth America applauds T-Mobile's investments in each of the 25 towns selected to receive a T-Mobile grant," said Smart Growth America President and CEO Calvin Gladney. "The work in these communities reflects a commitment to supporting small businesses, investing in historic downtowns, and creating vibrant gathering spaces."

T-Mobile awards Hometown Grants each quarter for up to 25 towns with a population of less than 50,000 people. Anyone with a vision for how to make their community even stronger than it is today can apply.

Commitment to Rural America
Hometown Grants are part of the Un-carrier's massive 5-year commitment announced in April 2021 to bring 5G to rural America, open hundreds of new stores and support economic development in small towns by providing $25 million in funding.

Beyond amazing deals on plans and new devices, the Un-carrier launched Home Internet last year. With T-Mobile, more than 40 million households - a third of them in rural America - are eligible for 5G Home Internet.

For full details on how to submit a proposal for Hometown Grants, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants.

For more information on past Hometown Grant recipients, visit the T-Mobile Newsroom here, here, and here.

For more information about T-Mobile's commitment to small towns, visit T-Mobile.com/AcrossAmerica.

Follow T-Mobile's Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

T-Mobile, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture
T-Mobile, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.t-mobile.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732088/T-Mobile-Reaches-150-Hometown-Grant-Winners

Latest Stories

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • B.C. soccer fans excited for World Cup clash between Croatia and Argentina

    The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w