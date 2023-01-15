T-Mobile Arena displays ad for Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane fight at UFC 285, 'Bones' appears to confirm

Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·2 min read
Jon Jones, who hasn&#39;t fought since February 2020, will face former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane on March 4 in Las Vegas.
Jon Jones, who hasn't fought since February 2020, will face former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane on March 4 in Las Vegas. (Photos via Getty Images)

Breaking news can come from anywhere, but this one comes from perhaps the most unusual source ever. A video board above T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where UFC 285 will be held on March 4, was promoting a fight between former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. The board was displaying the UFC ad prior to a Vegas Golden Knights’ NHL game against the Edomonton Oilers on Saturday.

This has not been confirmed by the UFC, but Jones appeared to confirm it in an interview with Michael Wonsover on former UFC champion Henry Cejudo’s site.

Jones said on the video he was in Scottsdale, Arizona, to watch his daughter in a volleyball tournament and took the opportunity to train for four days at Cejudo’s Fight Ready MMA gym. Asked if he’d like to be coached by Cejudo, Jones seemingly confirmed the bout with Gane.

“Absolutely, I’d love to have Henry coaching me for this Ciryl Gane fight,” Jones said. “Hopefully our schedules can align and we can get on the same page.”

UFC officials were not returning messages and Jones could not be reached.

What is unclear, though, is the status of heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who defeated Gane last year at UFC 270 in Anaheim, California, for the undisputed championship.

Ngannou has been recovering from surgery to repair a knee injury he suffered in the Gane fight, but he’s also been in a contract dispute with the UFC.

The banner on T-Mobile refers to the Jones-Gane fight as for the "world heavyweight championship," and there is no reference to interim. The UFC doesn’t usually make that kind of a mistake and leave out a word, so it seems certain that the Jones-Gane fight, if it occurs, will be for the full title.

Jones, who is considered by many as the greatest MMA fighter of all time, hasn’t fought since defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Feb. 8, 2020, in Houston. Jones, who first won the light heavyweight title in 2011, has spoken of his desire to win a heavyweight title as long ago as 2013.

Latest Stories

  • Video: Will Jon Jones’ promise of a big 2023 return to the UFC be fact or fiction?

    Stop us if you've heard this one before: Ex-UFC champ Jon Jones says he's on the cusp of a return, and he promises it's going to be big.

  • Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive

    Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. “I watched my 16-year-old son die,” Diallo told The Associated Press in Mali's capital, Bamako, where he lives in a makeshift camp for displaced people. As he recounted that awful Saturday in his village of Bamguel, the 47-year-old former cattle breeder made no attempt to hide the anger toward the troops, which he believed to be Russian mercenaries, who turned his world upside down.

  • The Epic Arsenal of Western Guns Coming for Putin This Year

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe war that Vladimir Putin thought he would win in a matter of days is still raging after nearly a year, with both sides desperately seeking more equipment, soldiers, and international support. But Russia, it seems, may soon be in for a knock-out blow—courtesy of Ukraine’s friends in the U.S. and Europe.Last week, Washington announced a new $3.8 billion arms package to Ukraine that included everything from sorely needed air defense s

  • Analysis-Russian mercenary boss courts Putin with Ukrainian battlefield success

    In the twilight of the Soviet Union, Yevgeny Prigozhin was languishing in prison for theft. Now as the founder of Russia's most powerful mercenary group, he is vying for Vladimir Putin's favour by claiming a rare battlefield win in Ukraine. His aim is to leverage the success that Wagner Group, his mercenary outfit, had this week in pushing Ukrainian forces out of the salt mining town of Soledar, a move that revives Russian plans to seize more of eastern Ukraine after multiple defeats.

  • Panthers coach explains why he’s sticking with Staal. And an encouraging Duclair update

    ‘Staal’s battled his [expletive] off this year,’ Paul Maurice said.

  • From Poker Face to True Detective: a look at 2023's most anticipated TV

    Even as theatrical releases have started to get back to business as usual after near-destruction by the COVID pandemic, the industry's shifting focus toward the small screen hasn't stopped. Like past years, TV in 2023 is looking to be packed full of both big budgets and big stories. But if you're looking to see exactly when you can tune in, don't hold your breath. This early, most distributors have tight lips about release dates. Instead, we've gathered some of the most anticipated series, broke

  • Get to Know the 10 Tennis Players Spotlighted in Netflix's Break Point

    The first five episodes of Netflix's tennis docuseries highlights a mix of twenty-somethings to watch from around the world. Here, get to know Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Paula Badosa, and more.

  • Illegal waste discharge on Fraser Valley farm stokes environmental worries among residents

    D'Arcy Henderson picks up pieces of plastic and trash strewn across her neighbour's yard. The Columbia Valley resident points to steaming piles of waste sitting on the other side of a blue fence as the source. "If you look at the plastic on the ground and the garbage blowing, that's 500 years that won't disappear," she told CBC News. Environmental concerns are mounting in the small community near Cultus Lake, B.C., about 101 kilometres southeast of Vancouver, after truckload after truckload of b

  • NFL fines Packers rookie Quay Walker for shoving Lions trainer; Rasul Douglas also fined

    Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was fined for shoving a Lions trainer. Rasul Douglas was also fined after shoving a Lions player.

  • 15 Netflix original movies coming in 2023 that we're most excited to see

    From blockbusters to award-season contenders, all kinds of films are hitting Netflix this year, including "Your Place or Mine" and "Extraction 2."

  • The 1998 ice storm wreaked havoc on Montreal's forests. Here's how they're doing 25 years later

    Éric Richard still remembers watching in horror as one of the largest natural disasters in Canadian history mangled almost everything he'd been striving for years to protect. Working with a non-profit group dedicated to the conservation and preservation of Montreal's Mount Royal Park, Richard had a front row seat to the devastating impact the great ice storm of 1998 left on the mountain's forest. "Some trees had just a few branches that were broken, some had their trunk breaking in two," he said

  • Ravens leave QB Brett Hundley on practice squad

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens left quarterback Brett Hundley on the practice squad Saturday, a sign that Tyler Huntley will be able to play in Sunday night's playoff game at Cincinnati. With Lamar Jackson out with a knee injury, Huntley would be next in line at quarterback, followed by Anthony Brown. But Huntley has dealt with shoulder problems recently. The fact that Hundley was not activated means Huntley and Brown are the only options left. The Ravens put wide receiver Tylan W

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ Founder Tipped Off Paul Gosar to Brewing Violence on Jan. 6

    In a text message to the right-winger's top aide, Ali Alexander warned: “I think you and your staff should leave”

  • Purdy's 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday. Purdy picked up where he left off in the regular season for the 49ers (14-4) and showed few signs of playoff jitters by winning his sixth straight start since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in a Week 13 win over Miami. The Niners advanced to the divisional roun

  • Late Queen’s royal aide demands apology over ‘errors’ in Prince Harry’s memoir

    Dickie Arbiter has demanded an apology from Penguin Random House after a passage in ‘Spare’ appears to refer to him

  • 49ers-Seahawks playoff game facing 'potent storm,' fans advised to not drive

    “I always think bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff,” San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday.

  • Bravo Drops ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Trailer & Teases Feud Between Danielle Olivera & Lindsay Hubbard That Led To Fallout

    Bravo dropped the trailer for Summer House Season 7 and the heat is on as Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard’s friendship is tested. The reality series returns on Monday, February 13 starting at 9 p.m. ET. Watch the preview in the video posted above. Also back for the new season of Summer House are Mya […]

  • Mykhailo Mudryk: Chelsea agree €100m deal to hijack Arsenal bid

    Chelsea have made clear their intent to beat Arsenal to the 22-year-old winger, but the decision is set to come down to Mudryk himself

  • Northern Alberta communities push for better rail freight service to move forest products, grain

    About 20 northern Alberta municipalities and industry associations are joining forces to lobby for better rail freight service for their region. The Community Rail Advocacy Alliance plans to lobby the federal and provincial government and talk to CP and CN in hopes of improving what its members say is inconsistent access to rail cars in northern Alberta. Members include the Alberta Forest Products Association, the Alberta Wheat and Barley Commissions, Grande Prairie, Edson, High Level, Slake Lak

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde