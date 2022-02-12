‘I can’t leave her there to get Covid’: home care demand soars amid aged care crisis

Melissa Davey Medical editor
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Alan Porritt/AAP</span>
Photograph: Alan Porritt/AAP

Cathy Beaufort knows she should be touring nursing homes to find an appropriate facility for her 95-year-old mother but “there’s absolutely no way on the planet that I want her to go to aged care”.

“How could I put her into care?” Beaufort says from her mother’s home, which she travels an hour to from her Brisbane home multiple times a week to provide care. The 14 hours of care provided by two home care workers is not enough, but is all she is eligible for under a home care package.

Beaufort’s mother is mentally healthy; her heart and lungs are strong. But a catastrophic complication during back surgery means her mobility is extremely limited and worsening, placing her at risk of falls.

Related: 'Ants crawling from wounds': horrifying scenes at coronavirus-hit aged care home in Melbourne

“I’m 64 [and] I’ve been caring for her for 10 years. Her needs have increased and I am so tired,” Beaufort says. “But even though she is triple-vaccinated, what will it mean for her if she goes into aged care and Covid gets into the home? They might put her in isolation, which means I can’t visit.”

Beaufort says she has been reading stories about the atrocious conditions and staff shortages ravaging aged care homes.

“I can’t send my mother off to an aged care facility and potentially not even be able to visit her, or leave her there to get Covid.”

Georgia Downes, the chief operating officer of Home Instead Australia and New Zealand, says home care demand skyrocketed throughout the pandemic as people were desperate to avoid aged care facilities.

“Between the combination of Covid and the aged care royal commission, we’ve seen a 65% increase in inquiries for our services since April 2020,” Downes says.

Demand spiked again with Omicron, she says, but staff shortages across the sector combined with international border closures meant meeting the need has been challenging.

Unlike the aged care sector, the home care industry does not have access to the national personal protective equipment stockpile or the surge workforce.

Home Instead has developed its own education program for carers and is a registered training organisation. It encourages people who are compassionate and caring to apply.

“We’ve decided that we’re not going to wait for the government to fund more training for more caregivers.”

Related: Rapid test shortages and inconsistent Covid advice leave Australian aged care residents isolated

In Victoria, the CEO of Australian Multicultural Community Services (AMCS), Elizabeth Drozd, wrote to the minister for aged care services, Richard Colbeck, on 20 January to ask what the government’s plan was to support the growing demand for home care. She is yet to receive a reply.

AMCS provides home support services to Victorian seniors from diverse backgrounds.

“It has been demanding to meet vulnerable clients’ needs without enough employees to provide and facilitate services,” she wrote to the minister.

Guardian Australia has contacted Colbeck’s office for comment.

Drozd told Guardian Australia that in October the provider lost 15% of its direct care staff due to vaccine mandates, though she encouraged as many as possible to get vaccinated. She also lost staff who were afraid of contracting Covid.

Related: ‘Yelling out for help’: the atrocious conditions inside Australia’s aged care homes

“We could employ 50 people today, at least,” Drozd said. “But where are we going to get the people? Migration and students’ intake has reduced in the last two years.

“And yet there’s no plan from the commonwealth government, despite the royal commission and Productivity Commission preparing reports saying more workforce shortages in aged care are coming.”

Adding to pressures is a rise in inquiries from the community from people wanting to leave aged care facilities for home care, Drozd said.

“We have been growing 40% in terms of the number of clients wanting us to assist every year, and it’s absolutely because of the confronting issues from the royal commission and images coming from aged care. I had such a distressed woman call me before Christmas because we did not have the resources to support her mother who was palliative and was set to go into a facility. We just couldn’t do it.

“One of the worst days was when we had 73 of our own clients on the 3rd of December who we could not support, we had no capacity.

“Because of homes locking down due to Covid, once people go into palliative care in a facility, their family members worry may never see them again in their last days of their lives.”

Palliative Care South East in Victoria provides care to people in nursing homes but also in their own homes. CEO of the service, Kelly Rogerson, says in the first three weeks after Christmas, as Omicron spread, she thought: “Oh my goodness, how are we going to survive?”

Related: ‘You let this happen’: nurses accuse government of abandoning aged care workers and residents

“We had 50% of our staff furloughed on one day, and then to 25% on most days during that first couple of weeks of spread. But everyone from administration to senior management worked so hard to keep everyone supported.”

Rogerson says aged care facilities restricting visitors to the elderly in the last days of their life to avoid Covid spread was leading to thousands of people traumatised by a feeling they were unable to give their loved ones a proper goodbye.

This was creating unprecedented demand for home care palliative services. In 2018, the service admitted 762 clients, and in 2020 this rose to 1,241 people, much of that driven by home care requests.

Beaufort says trying to decide what the best thing to do for her mother is harrowing. She is angry that families have been left to struggle as they try to manage the risks posed to their elderly loved ones by Covid, while trying to ensure appropriate care for them in their final years or days of life.

“The politicians have decided to open up before aged care was equipped, and as a result, they’ve shifted the risk onto the most vulnerable,” she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • USA seizes control of Group A with win over Canada in men's hockey

    Hockey Canada's unblemished run in Beijing is over.

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Wizards' Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the regular season. The Wizards said Beal was re-evaluated by a specialist in New York on Tuesday and the decision was made along with his representation to have the procedure. “Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve,” Beal said

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-