T.J. Watt doesn't need surgery, could return for Steelers in six weeks, per report

T.J. Watt's pectoral injury doesn't require surgery, and the Pittsburgh Steelers' star linebacker could return in about six weeks, according to a report via Twitter on Tuesday from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bengals and Steelers are scheduled to meet again Nov. 20.

Schefter reported Monday that Watt would get second and third opinions about the injury, with surgery likely ending Watt's season.

Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, suffered the injury during the Steelers' overtime win Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Watt had six tackles, including three tackles for loss, with a sack, an interception, a QB hit and two pass deflections before leaving the game with the injury.

Earlier in the game, Watt knocked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to the ground during teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick's interception return for a touchdown, just as he did during a Fitzpatrick INT return against the Bengals last November.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night that the belief was that surgery would not be required, and Watt could return before the end of October.

From Watt via Twitter:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: T.J. Watt doesn't need surgery, could return in six weeks