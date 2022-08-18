T.J. Watt Asks Not to Compare Him to Brother J.J.: 'I'm Too Early in My Career'

T.J. Watt poses with brother JJ for a portrait after winning the Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award during the NFL Honors

Cooper Neill/Getty

While Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt was named the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, he says he still needs time to live up to his older brother, J.J. Watt.

During an interview with the Pivot Podcast, T.J. praised his brother J.J. for having dominated his position as a defensive end for the Houston Texans for so many years.

"I want people to understand how great my brother truly was in his prime," T.J. told the podcast in a clip published Tuesday. "You go back and you look, you watch the film, the guy was frickin' unstoppable. Absolutely unstoppable. He'll never say it, but people need to go back and look at that."

J.J. was the star defensive end for the Texans from 2011 to 2020, before joining the Cardinals in 2021. The 33-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and set numerous franchise records in Houston. He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

RELATED: JJ Watt Says He Felt 'Like a Wimp' After Finding a Baby Snake in His Arizona Home Bathroom

"The guy was doing incredible things for four or five years," T.J. told Pivot, "and I think he can still play at a high level. I think I'm too early in my career to compare myself to him."

Since joining the Cardinals, J.J. hasn't experienced the same level of success as he had in Houston, partially due to injuries that kept him off the filed for most of last season, but he has much to look forward to in the coming months — his wife, Kealia Watt, is pregnant with their first child together.

"Could not be more excited. ❤️💙," J.J. wrote in a June Instagram post.

RELATED: JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt's Relationship Timeline

Earlier this year J.J. celebrated the couple's second wedding anniversary with a message on Instagram.

"I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator. It's a 10 second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed," he wrote alongside a mirror selfie of the pair.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Brittany Mahomes Shows Sterling Spilling Cereal as Patrick Teases She's 'Just Like Her Momma'

"Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the 🔥 every time.) Happy Anniversary @kealiamae I love you," he added.

In July, T.J. married soccer star Dani Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas. He announced his engagement to Rhodes last year.