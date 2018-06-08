T.J. Oshie offers emotional quote about his father with Alzheimer's after Stanley Cup win

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie knows how much it means to his father to see him win the Stanley Cup.

Oshie’s father Tim was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2012 while T.J. was playing with the St. Louis Blues. But it hasn’t stopped him from attending T.J.’s games.

Tim was in attendance for the Capitals’ Stanley Cup-clinching Game 5 win over the Las Vegas Knights and Oshie told NBC after the game that he knew his dad would remember what unfolded in front of him.

“My dad, he doesn’t remember a lot of stuff these days,” Oshie said. “He remembers enough but I’ll tell you what. He’s here tonight, I don’t know where he’s at but this one will stick with him forever. You can guarantee that.”

Tim Oshie was able to get down to the ice amidst the Capitals’ celebration and hug T.J.

Oshie and his dad, Tim. Sometimes a picture really is worth 1,000 words. pic.twitter.com/BiGQ1c0EAm — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 8, 2018





The Oshies have been open about Tim’s diagnosis, which came in 2012. Tim, then 48, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s after the family noticed he would ask the same questions over and over and even got so disoriented on a college hockey trip that he ended up at a diner and had no idea where he was.

Captials’ T.J. Oshie gets emotional talking about his father with Alzheimer’s disease following Washington’s Stanley Cup title victory. (NBC Sports)

The Capitals have even made special arrangements for Tim so he can travel on the team’s trips for players’ fathers.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

