T.J. Holmes’ ‘Disappointed’ Wife Speaks Out on His ‘Lack of Discretion’

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
·2 min read
Cindy Ord/Getty
Cindy Ord/Getty

In her first public comment on her husband’s affair with his fellow GMA3 host, Marilee Fiebig revealed through her attorney that she’s “disappointed” by T.J. Holmes’ “lack of discretion,” as he and co-host Amy Robach continue to grab headlines over a holiday getaway in Miami.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” said Stephanie Lehman, Fiebig’s divorce lawyer, in a statement to the Daily Mail.

Holmes, who filed for divorce from the mother of his 9-year-old daughter just last week, has been stirring workplace gossip and rocking the family-friendly brand of Good Morning America since salacious affair rumors began in November.

It is currently unknown how Fiebieg and Robach’s estranged husband, Melrose Place’s Andrew Shue, discovered the affair, but the two relationships allegedly ended in August.

“To that end T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter,” Lehman said.

“Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year,” she added.

The office romance isn’t a first for Holmes, who is currently under a workplace investigation that allegedly uncovered at least two more affairs, including one with married producer Natasha Singh.

On Christmas night, Fiebig posted a photo with her daughter to Instagram, captioned: “Exhausted but been counting down the days to this merry one.”

Meanwhile, Holmes was snapped by paparazzi smooching and grabbing Robach seaside along a Miami pier.

“I can only imagine how Marilee felt about that,” a friend of Robach’s told the Daily Mail.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

