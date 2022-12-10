T.J. Holmes Called Amy Robach's Marriage a 'Love Story Like None Other' a Year Before Their Romance

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

T.J. Holmes called Amy Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue a "love story like none other" more than a year before the GMA3 co-anchors' romance became public.

In a resurfaced Oct. 2021 clip, Holmes, 45, introduced Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, on the ABC news show while the pair were promoting their children's book, Better Together.

"These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet," he said. "Of course, you all know Amy Robach and her husband here, Andrew Shue, who is a dear, dear friend as well."

Holmes then described how the couple created a blended family with their five children from previous marriages.

"Even though they're having fun here and they can smile, and laugh, and hug and kiss, these are two folks who got together, both divorced, and also she had two girls, he had three sons, and that family came together," he explained. "It wasn't always easy. It wasn't always. But now, here they are."

Robach shares daughters — Ava, 20, and Annie, 16 — with ex-husband Tim McIntosh while Shue shares his sons — Nate, 26, Aidan, 24, and Wyatt, 19 — with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

The GMA3 co-anchors sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. The photos quickly caused an online frenzy as people questioned the status of their respective marriages.

A source previously told PEOPLE that both married couples split in August, leading to a romance between the longtime co-workers and friends. Another source added, "Amy was going through a heartache and T.J. was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

The second insider also said that Holmes and Robach "had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month."

Neither Robach nor Holmes have yet to officially comment on the drama themselves, and both quickly shut down their Instagrams after the news of their romance broke.

Though they first returned back to work to host GMA3, the network then "temporarily" pulled them off the air on Dec. 5.

ABC News President Kim Godwin shared news of the network's decision with staff that morning. "During the routine 9 a.m. editorial call, Kim Godwin said she wanted to address the internal and external distraction between two colleagues," a source told PEOPLE.

"This wasn't a special call and it happens every day and she took that time to address the situation to the staff," the source continued.

"She said even though this isn't a violation of policy, she took time to think about it and wanted to work through what was best and for now, they've decided to take T.J. and Amy off the air while they figure things out. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will host GMA3 today, but it's likely to vary over the week."

GMA3 airs new episodes weekdays (check local listings).