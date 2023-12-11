T.J. Holmes Brings His Daughter Sabine to Jingle Ball N.Y.C.: 'Girl Daddin' Like a Motha'

The former ‘GMA3’ co-anchor sang along to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” hit with his daughter at the event, which he also attended with girlfriend Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes/Instagram T.J. Holmes brought his daughter Sabine, 10, to Jingle Ball N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

T.J. Holmes takes his “girl dad” title very seriously.

On Friday, Holmes, 46, attended iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour's New York City stop at Madison Square Garden with a very special guest — his 10-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Holmes' girlfriend, Amy Robach, also attended the star-studded event with the pair.

At the concert, which was headlined by Cher, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and more, the journalist shared a video of himself and Sabine in the crowd as Rodrigo sang her hit “Good 4 U.”

In the clip, which Holmes captioned, “Girl Daddin’ like a motha,” the father-daughter duo dance, smile and sing along as the Guts musician performs the track.

The Amy and T.J. podcast co-host shares Sabine with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. The pair filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage in December 2022 shortly after Holmes' relationship with Robach, 50, was made public.

They finalized their divorce in October, and Fiebig, 44, has since been romantically linked to Robach’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue. Just hours before Jingle Ball N.Y.C., the Melrose Place alum, 56, and the attorney were spotted together.

Holmes — who also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson — frequently features Sabine on his Instagram account.

In November, he posted a shot of the preteen supporting him while he ran in the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, captioning the image, “#Cheeringsection ❤️ #BabySabine #NYCMarathon.”

On Halloween, he shared photos of her dressed up as Wednesday Addams from Netflix’s Wednesday, with the caption, “#WednesdayHolmes #BabySabine #HappyHalloween.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at Jingle Ball N.Y.C.

While at Jingle Ball N.Y.C., Holmes did not walk the red carpet with Sabine, but he did snap several photos with Robach.

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors did not shy away from PDA at the iHeartRadio event, which came just a week after they made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple on the other side of the country at Jingle Ball Los Angeles.

Robach is also a parent. She shares two daughters, Ava, 20, and Annalise, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

In the first episode of her and Holmes’ podcast, Amy and T.J., which debuted earlier this month, the couple opened up about how their relationship has impacted their families.

"Look, a lot of damage that was done; it's not even about the marriages — that's tough enough to go through a divorce,” Holmes said. “We were trying to get our kids settled and trying to get our kids to understand why we didn't tell everybody what was going on with us ahead of time.”

"That work continues. That's in a much better place than it was, but it took a lot of work. The first 'I'm sorry's and apologies, the first ones went to Sabine and your daughters for just not telling them ahead of time,” he continued.

"I'm still saying I’m sorry," Robach said. "It's one thing for us to deal with the press and the headlines and the paparazzi that have become as much a part of our lives as anything."

She continued, "When I'm with my children, with my daughters, they're there and their pictures are being taken, I just try to put myself in their shoes. It's their family and they're so young. They don't have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it in perspective."

"It’s been a hard, hard journey that will continue," she added.



