T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Attend Jingle Ball 2023, Marking Their First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple

The couple packed on the PDA while posing for a few photographs together

Jesse Grant/Getty T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have made their red carpet debut as a couple!

On Friday, the former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors stepped out for the iHeartRadio 's Jingle Ball 2023.

The couple sported coordinating looks for their outing. Robach wore a black, leather mini dress. She paired her outfit with black heeled boots and hoop earrings. As for Holmes, he wore a black blazer, white button down shirt, and black pants.



Jesse Grant/Getty

On their way to the event, Holmes shared an Instagram Story photo of Robach with text that read, "#nightinLA."

TJ Holmes/ Instagram Amy Robach

The outing comes as Robach and Holmes prepare to launch their new podcast, Amy & T.J., on Dec. 5.

In November, the couple announced their new podcast on Instagram and made their relationship official on the social media platform in the process. Earlier this week, the television personalities hinted they would be dropping some major bombshells in their upcoming podcast in a joint post.

Phil McCarten/ABC/Getty T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Will Launch New Podcast Exactly 1 Year After Their Removal from GMA3

"Why yes, we 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 be serving tea… One week from today, 'Amy & T. J.,'" they captioned a photo of them caught in a candid moment in front of mics. "Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. December 5th."

News of Robach and Holmes' podcast came several months after PEOPLE confirmed in January that they would not be returning to their roles at ABC News and GMA3. The duo first garnered headlines in November 2022 after photos surfaced of them holding hands, something which occurred as Robach and Holmes were seemingly still married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively.

Robach and Homes have since separated from their spouses, with a source noting that they began dating only after they each ended their marriages.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Amy Robach and TJ Holmes

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Saga: Everything to Know

Story continues

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider explained. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the time since, Robach and Holmes have continued to grow closer, being photographed in public on multiple occasions. Holmes also settled his divorce from Fiebig, while Robach appears to still be legally married to Shue.

In late October, Holmes shared a few PDA-filled photos of the couple attending a football game at his alma mater, the University of Arkansas. The couple also finished the New York City Marathon together in early November after months of training.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.