T.J. Edwards shares his thoughts on new Bears OC Thomas Brown

With changes being made for the Chicago Bears on Tuesday with former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron being fired and Thomas Brown appointed as his replacement, feedback is starting to come in from the players on the team.

Following the announcement in coaching change, linebacker T.J. Edwards was a guest on "Bernstein & Harris Show"on 670 the Score in Chicago, and was asked about who Brown is as a coach, in the short time he's been around him this season. Speaking highly positive about the team's new offensive coordinator, Edwards said Brown is a workhorse that should definitely bring some juice to this team.

"The dude is an absolute workhorse," Edwards said. "He's a hands-on guy who wants to see everything that the players are seeing. A guy who truly loves what he does, I know he's going to bring some juice, I know he's going to bring some energy. I'm excited to see it, excited to see where we go."

Knowing that not all of the team's current woes fall on the offense, Edwards says he feels the defense knows they have a job to do, and when they're failing, a lot of things get fixed by winning.

"But it’s never just one thing," Edwards said. "That is what it is right now. As a defense, and that’s what I’m focused on, it’s about how we can stop these teams that are coming in here. I know how this goes but I do know that a lot of things get fixed with wins, and that's what we need to do. From a players standpoint, coaches standpoint, that's just what we need to do to be honest with you."

There is no denying that winning will cure a lot of the Bears current ailments and the pending future of this team. As for the immediate future, Edwards feels as if the new offensive coordinator could bring what's been missing to that side of the team as they look to rebound from an abysmal first half of the season.

