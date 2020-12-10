Can’t Get Your Hands on the Uber-Popular CoComelon Plush? We Found 5 Other CoComelon Toys Kids Will Love
The most popular toy of 2020 has just been revealed, and it’s the Cocomelon Musical Bedtime JJ Doll. Google released its top trending gifts this year, and the Cocomelon doll — which is based on a character from the beloved YouTube series — took the number one spot, beating out competitors like Barbie and Baby Yoda. Similar to the Tickle Me Elmos and Fingerlings of the past, we can’t seem to find this plush anywhere.
It makes sense given that CoComelon is the most-watched show in YouTube’s history and has been breaking records on Netflix (outranking Tiger King and Avatar) since it started airing on the streaming service this summer.
Parents are all too familiar with the show’s adorable characters and catchy songs, and many have tried to get their hands on toys related to the series. While you’ll be hard-pressed to find the JJ doll in stores or online, there are plenty of other CoComelon toys available that your kids will surely love.
Parents who shop on Amazon know the struggle, which is why one was ecstatic to discover this CoComelon JJ and Melon Plush Stuffed Animal 2-Pack. “It is so hard to find Cocomelon toys!” the five-star reviewer wrote. “I was so excited to find this since it is my almost 2-year-old’s favorite show.”
Buy It! CoComelon JJ and Melon Plush Stuffed Animal Toys 2-Pack, $39.99; amazon.com
There’s also the CoComelon Musical Doctor Checkup Set, which parents say is well made. The toy plays popular songs from the series, which will delight your kids — though it may give you a few earworms.
In addition to the CoComelon doll, Google announced more top trending toys, and you can shop a lot of them on Amazon:
Pokemon Champion’s Path Hatterene Trading Card Box, $26.39; amazon.com
Chuckle & Roar Pop It! Bubble Popping Game, $16.99, amazon.com
Mini Brands Series 2 Gold Capsule (Set of 2), $38.99; amazon.com
Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy, $24.99; amazon.com
Here are five more CoComelon toys you can shop right now — and we suggest doing so with some haste, as they’re bound to sell out soon.
Buy It! CoComelon Bath Squirters, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Coco Bedtime JJ Doll, $13.47; amazon.com
Buy It! CoComelon Friends & Family 6-Figure Pack, $59.50; walmart.com
Buy It! Cocomelon Baby & Toddler Cotton Pajamas 4-Piece Set, $15.98; walmart.com
Buy It! Cocomelon Family Stuffed Toys, $21.99; etsy.com
