You can’t fight crime without the cops

Lori Lightfoot’s election loss in Chicago should send a strong and simple message to other big-city progressive mayors across America.

The message is that soft-on-crime policies don’t work and that they lose votes. You don’t say.

It’s amazing what an election loss can do besides give someone a dose of reality – it can also change the entire narrative. Mayor Lightfoot had four years to discover that her ideas weren’t working, but she couldn’t make that mental leap. Why not? Probably because she thought that no one would deny her a second term.

But at some level the voters were grounded in reality. They realised that progressive policies on crime wreak havoc, and Lightfoot didn’t even make it to the final pair.

After the disastrous Lightfoot years, one would think that Chicago would get a mayor who might clean the mess up, restore order, build up communities and save lives. Nope. Unfortunately the Chicago political machinery has delivered Brandon Johnson, a person who makes Lightfoot appear tough on crime.

New York City arrived at the same crossroads a little more than a year ago and decided to go in a different direction. Elections have consequences and I have to say I do fear for people living in Chicago’s high-crime neighborhoods – especially those who want to get out but can’t. I worry about their safety.

That's because there are a lot of foolish ideas current at the moment. These include the suggestions that social workers can take on the tasks of the police, that safe injection sites don’t mean more drug use, that the police don’t prevent crime and should be defunded, that no one should be held in jail awaiting trial and that “violence interrupter” negotiators – often enough former gang members – are going to stop the violence. I hope someone in the cities tracks how much money these projects cost, how long it takes to get them running, and a way to make it scalable. You can’t track what you think you prevented.

Currently, the nation is seeing violence plateau, specifically murder. That’s a great thing; it’s always good when murder isn't going up. However, it’s not the time to take a victory lap as some politicians are already doing. First, we have just come off the largest spike in violence that this country has had since statistics started being counted, and second, it’s not even May yet and the warm weather is upon us.

You can’t make progress without public safety. If you don’t have public safety, you don’t get better schools, parks, housing, employment and investment. No one is going to make an investment where there is a good chance that they will lose everything, and I mean everything. A major retailer in Chicago just announced that it’s folding up its tents and moving out. Soft-on-crime policies have made it impossible for them to do business.

Think about this for one second. The people that progressives thought they were ‘helping’ just lost hundreds of jobs (if not thousands), access to pharmacies, and worst of all, access to groceries. How will the hard-working citizens, especially the elderly, get by without the services the criminals have destroyed?

It’s time that the individuals who advocated these policies are held accountable and, if necessary, shown the door.

What’s the progressive response to all of this turmoil in Chicago and elsewhere? It’s the company’s fault. The standard excuse used for everything when things don’t go their way – zero accountability. However, I don’t see them put forth any ideas to bring in businesses. As a matter of fact, I would bet that the overwhelming majority of the “defund the police” movement don’t live anywhere near where the crime is occurring. Here’s a suggestion: defund the police in your own neighborhood and not someone else’s.

We could arrest our way out of the problem, no matter what the progressives say, but there’s a problem. There's not enough room in the jails and prisons. But when there’s a will to take some effective action, it’s amazing what law enforcement can do. Take, for example, the January 6 US Capitol attacks. Nothing similar has occurred since then – not even when former President Donald Trump was arrested.

Why’s that? Because large numbers of the January 6 rioters have been arrested, prosecuted and punished, and other people have noticed that. It’s called deterrence – the other jail alternative. The investigation, hearings, and arrests from January 6th were a textbook example of both general deterrence and specific deterrence. Somehow, progressive policies don’t include that kind of action in their plans and it’s a shame, because it works.

I’m not talking about mass incarceration either. I’m talking about targeting the tiny percentage of offenders and repeat offenders that commit most of the crimes and taking them out of circulation. Sadly even that’s impossible with bail reform, Raise the Age, no foot chase policies, no traffic stops, no prosecutions, and certainly no stop, question and frisk.

I’m declaring that the days of proactive policing in America have ended. Progressive policies and laws have all but ensured that. Cops have always been willing to put their personal safety at risk, but it’s not right that they should risk their personal and family financial well-being too. Good luck getting any police officers to go above and beyond in these times. The politicians have created an atmosphere of ignorance and apathy.

All American cops have been punished unjustly for the actions of a very small minority. When Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd on a Minneapolis street, anti-cop activists and their pandering politicians took that as a call to destroy policing all across America. A scorched earth policy has hit jurisdiction after jurisdiction, handcuffing the police in more ways than one. To make matters worse, defence attorneys now control many of the district attorney offices in our major cities. They too think they have received orders to deliver on an edict of ‘equity.’

What neighborhoods do you think would be affected most by these soft on crime advocates? Yes, the ones that already have high crime.

Crime victims are not anecdotes. They are / were people with dreams, goals, and aspirations and their lives matter too. It seems as if the progressive policies have forgotten about that. In their zeal to ‘right the wrongs’ of the past, they instead have trampled victim’s rights and further plunged those communities that need the police into a state of anomie.

You know who’s happy about all this? Criminals.

Welcome to the new normal.

Joseph L Giacalone is a retired New York Police Department Sergeant SDS (Supervisor Detective Squad). He is Adjunct Professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Professor Giacalone is a recipient of the NYPD Medal for Valor