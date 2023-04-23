We can’t get enough of Sofia Richie’s three custom Chanel wedding gowns

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

This weekend Sofia Richie married her music executive fiancé, Elliott Grainge, in the South of France, in not one, not two but three wedding dresses. Oh and they just so happened to be custom Chanel designs. Let’s just say, we can’t get enough of them!

A few weeks before the big day, the bride-to-be invited Vogue along for a preview of her three custom looks, which the magazine unveiled yesterday (22nd April) when the couple officially tied the knot.

As we suspected, after noticing her wearing quite a few Chanel pieces and outfits in her recent Instagram posts, she opted for the classic designer for her big day and wedding weekend. Richie, who is the daughter of Lionel Richie and sister of Nicole, shared the details of her visit to the Chanel haute couture salons in Paris.

Speaking to Vogue, Sofia revealed, “I was extremely intimidated coming into these fittings just because Chanel is such a big house.”



“But they were so open to hearing my thoughts and suggestions, and they were so lovely to work with, and I adore everyone that I got to know along the process. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

First up was the rehearsal party dress, which Sofia, “really wanted to bring a sparkly elegant perspective with.” From the intricate beading to the sheer sleeves, she wanted something, “timeless.”

@emiliewhitephotography / Vogue

Up next was the short, white, structured after-party dress, with the iconic Chanel camellia on the front that is a throwback to a 90’s runway look worn by Claudia Schiffer.

That dress is, “like my little girl dream,” Sofia confirmed.

It’s definitely the style that will allow the bride to dance and move, as Sofia confessed, “I will be eating pizza and fries in this dress. Pray for this dress. It will be my life’s mission to make sure nothing happens to it.”

And finally we have the wedding dress itself, which is dotted with iridescent sequins and features a stunning criss-cross neckline, taking inspiration from a look in Chanel’s fall 2023 collection.

A little hidden detail – in the inside “S&E”, the couple’s initials, is sewn in alongside the date – for the bride’s something blue. And we simply adore the dramatic train and veil combination. She truly looks like a princess.

We can’t decide which dress we love most.

A huge congratulations to the married couple!

