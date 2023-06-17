Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Can’t get your ears to pop on an airplane? This is the 1 product you need, according to a flight attendant

Even folks who love traveling admit air travel can be uncomfortable. Small seats, questionable bathroom facilities and mediocre food can quickly suck the joy out of a much-needed vacay. And then, of course, there are all the ways flying impacts your body. From swollen feet and ankles to pain in your ear canals, we put up with quite a lot just to get from one place to another.

While many of flying’s drawbacks are beyond your control, you can do something if you experience discomfort in your ears when on planes. TikTok user @cici_inthesky is a flight attendant, and she recently shared one of her top flying hacks in a TikTok video with over 75,000 likes and more than 12,000 shares: The Eustachi.

Though the name may seem technical or intimidating, this pressure-relieving device is actually so helpful. When your Eustachian tubes need to be cleared — aka your ears need to pop — you simply squeeze the Eustachi under one of your nostrils while swallowing, and voila! No more pressure.

TikTok user @cici_inthesky says this product is a godsend for screaming children who can’t get their ears to pop on the plane and that pilots and flight attendants swear by it as well.

The Eustachi is available on Amazon. Shoppers there give it 3.8 out of 5 stars, and one reviewer says it's a"fantastic product!"

If you have a trip coming up and you’re dreading that uncomfortable inner ear pressure, buy the Eustachi now while it’s still in stock.

