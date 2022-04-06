T-Cup takes a final bow but hopes not to have to lasso another cow

Barry’s Bay – Very few people know him as Raymond Mask Jr. though he recently retired as the long-time facility manager of the Paul J. Yakabuski Community Centre after nearly 37 years working for the Township of Madawaska Valley and its predecessor.

Most everybody just calls him ‘T-Cup,’ like the retirement sign says on the long driveway up to his farmhouse on Mask Island where he grew up a member of one of Barry’s Bay’s most quintessential families. Then again when your brothers and sisters are known by nicknames such as Camel, Soubla, Rumbag, and Pie-Eater, T-Cup seems appropriate.

“It’s a long story,” says T-Cup about the origin of his nickname, acquired when he was growing up on the Mask Island farm. “We used to milk the cows by hand, and my mother strained the milk with nylon stockings, but I would still get a foul taste in my mouth, so I just stuck to tea.”

Despite such resistance to drinking milk, there was much about farm life that recommended itself to Raymond Mask Jr.

“I grew up on a farm where you had chores to do twice a day, seven days a week – baling hay, cutting grain, stooking it; there’s a lot a work on a farm.”

That routine appealed to him, especially as it came with the seeming chaos of each and every day, when something new or different could and would often distract him from that routine.

So, when he graduated from MVDHS, he decided to stay down on the farm and help his father, Raymond Sr,. and to this day, Raymond Jr. carries on a family tradition that goes back over one hundred years to 1917 when his grandparents first bought the island farm.

Yet, during all that chaos and routine, by the time Raymond Mask Jr. was in his late teens, he also took on the odd job in town, working, for instance, as an occasional janitor at the town’s natural-ice arena eventually demolished in the early 1980s. That naturally lead to a similar job when the new Paul J. Yakabuski Community Centre opened around the same time with its artificial ice and where eventually, Raymond Mask Jr. became facility manager.

The good news was that his routine yet chaotic management job meant he didn’t have to give up the chaos and routine of farming, yet running a community centre slowly but surely became a far more complicated activity than even he or most people might ever imagine.

Dealing With Cooks More Challenging Than Working With Brides

For one thing, the Paul J. Yakabuski Community Centre was not just about artificial ice. In fact, the busiest time of the year was generally between May and September, when Raymond Mask Jr. often had to stick-handle as many as 30 weddings at the community centre, sometimes two on the same day.

“It wasn’t so much dealing with temperamental brides,” said Mr. Mask. “It was fighting with the cooks, both working out of the same kitchen, with both ladies often wanting the same pot or pan or the same oven at the very same time.”

Of course, despite the disarming wisdom of a regular country Solomon, there was always the potential for things to go south if the father of the bride might show up in the kitchen, and again, sometimes two in tandem.

“There was usually enough work to go around just to hire the bartenders, fill up the bar, make certain everything was in order,” said Mr. Mask. “But if the two brides were serving the same menu from the one kitchen, well, all hell could break loose.”

So when hockey season finally showed up in October, it seemed a welcome relief.

“We could zoom in on one thing alone seven days a week, whereas during wedding season, you had to be juggling cleaning, deliveries, decorations, tear-down, reception; it could be pure madness on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and then it would start all over again Monday morning.”

Besides, it was never just about a wedding or two each weekend. Summertime also meant looking after two ball fields and having to drag-line each one every day, seven days of the week. And then some weekends there were ball tournaments.

An Endless Array of Events

Still, T-Cup does fondly remember his accomplishments.

“A couple of years,” he said with genuine pride, “it was so busy, we ran the place debt-free; now-a-days most community centres expect to run in the hole, but we didn’t back then.”

Of course, back then it helped that the centre offered up a seemingly endless array of summer attractions.

“We used to have monster bingo, big tent circuses, midways, rock concerts, western rodeos, and ‘wrassling’!” he said with a broad grin, after being reminded of getting more than one ‘wrassling’ poster autographed and put up on the lobby wall where he could proudly display it for all to see.

Raymond Mask Jr. was less enthusiastic, however, about some of the rock stars he had to entertain including among them Glass Tiger and Kim Mitchell.

“They had to have their certain juices, certain berries!” he said with genuine confusion.

“What’s wrong with a regular sandwich or some herring?” he wondered out loud, obviously not a fan of musicians with exotic taste buds.

Still, the community centre provided lots of opportunity to have fun. Take the time it hosted the ‘Battle of the Bands’.

“We had five rock bands and judges and we did very well financially on that one,” he recalled. “But for one of those nights, I had Lornie Kuiack hired on as security, and he ended up being posted in front of one of those huge speakers so that the sound coming out of it would practically lift the leg of your pants.”

Mr. Mask said it was the last time Lornie worked security, but not the last time he had a little fun playing a prank on him.

“Lornie used to be timekeeper for the industrial hockey league and one time I cut the bottom out of his puck bag so that he was leaving pucks all over the lobby floor. Boy, did he ever get mad!”

What really makes T-Cup smile, however, are stories about some of the people he worked with including Michael O’Malley, Marty Recoskie, Terry Fleurie and Bob Mitchell, the latter who managed the community centre just before Mr. Mask but who came to work one day and quit. He had won a lottery.

“I forget how much he won,” Mr. Mask said, but it was enough to quit. “He was a very, very nice man to work for, and I take my hat off to him. He taught me a lot, especially about how to respect people.”

Not that he and Mr. Mitchell always saw eye-to-eye on everything.

“One day, Bob Mitchell and me had this brilliant idea of how we were going to spray-paint the ice surface. Usually, I’d put down ice, level it out, paint it white, then put down the lines, and then put ice over top. Usually, we’d get this company from Hamilton to come with their sprayer and do four coats of white. If you didn’t, the ice would look grey. With white paint it looks more like ice, and it brightens up the whole place. But to save some money, we came up with this brilliant idea involving a three-wheeler, a trailer, a barrel with a sump-pump and a generator, some garden sprayers, and five people. We just ended up shouting at each other!”

People, it turns out, not too surprisingly were the only thing that Mr. Mask prized during his 37 years working for the township.

“I really, really, really enjoyed working with people; things like the Heritage Cups when the place would be packed like in the good old days of Timberfest. And for things like the Heritage Cups, I’d get to work with a lot of volunteers. Good people!”

Understanding the Mask Family’s Sense of Humour

Part of that feeling for people certainly comes from Mr. Mask’s upbringing. Often considered gruff, if not downright surly by some who don’t understand the Mask family’s unique sense of humour, if not purpose, Raymond Mask Jr. says he never really marvelled at how his extended family members used to all come home every summer to help out with the island haying.

That family reunion based on haying has now been replaced by their annual Huntingdon’s Valleyball Tournament that the Mask family hosts every summer in Barry’s Bay when the pandemic hasn’t shut it down.

“It’s a wonderful thing, with a wonderful turnout that shows up each year to these events,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are nine of us and three of us don’t have it, but the other six do. It first started with my mother, Marilyn, but nobody knew what exactly we were dealing with, and so we all had to go through all the tests to find out what it was.”

Still, Raymond Mask Jr. is a farmer at heart. Take last autumn when he was fast asleep.

“At two in the morning, I get this call from an OPP officer and he says, ‘You’re cows are up town!’ I said, ‘bull shit!’ He said, ‘no!’ I thought maybe it was an April Fool’s joke, but it wasn’t April, so I got up and jumped in my truck and drove up town but couldn’t find one. Then the officer phones me again and tells me to come over to Wilno St. and sure enough, there they are, my cows, all looking at me; and so, me and the cruiser start chasing them home, but we couldn’t blow the horn at two in the morning because we didn’t want to wake anybody up.”

It took the whole available Mask family the rest of the night and half the morning to get them all back onto the island. In all his years of farming, Ray Jr. said such a thing had never happened before, but he’s got a pretty good idea why it happened this time, and it wasn’t because his cows suddenly had a mind of their own to go see the big city lights of Barry’s Bay in the middle of the night.

Still, he has no real plans for retirement other than working amidst the chaos and routine of the farm. His son, Scott, who now works on the farm with him, bought a portable sawmill and the two plan on doing some cutting up near their hunting camp. As far as travel, “Pembroke is about as far as I’m planning on going,” he said, before adding he has been to Cuba, twice.

His Deep Sea Adventure

The first time he went with 22 people from Barry’s Bay, including many of his siblings. One morning he went deep sea fishing, but on his way back, Ray Jr. had a bit of a mishap, perhaps the result of being slightly overserved on board, with the result that he blew out his shoulder. He ended up in a Cuban hospital where a doctor told him to have a doctor check on it when he got back to Canada.

So, when he got back to Barry’s Bay, he told his doctor that his deep sea fishing guide had forgotten to buckle him into the big fishing chair in the stern of the boat, so when he snags this humungous marlin, it yanked him clean out of his seat and almost dragged him overboard, wrecking his shoulder along the way. There was no mention of any early morning Sambucas. From all reports, the good doctor bought the fish tale, hook, line and sinker.

Given that unique sense of Mask humour, it’s little wonder the Mask family carries on as it does.

“Every family has its internal animosities now and again and we’re no different, but we can sit down and talk, hash it through, shake hands and don’t miss family events that you know you are going to regret if you don’t go.”

And the same goes for the Mask family’s reaction to Huntingdon’s. No matter what life throws at them, the Masks as a family won’t let it beat them.

Still, Raymond Mask Jr. says he is going to miss getting up and going to work every day.

“It’s just a habit I guess,” he said, “but it was fun. I had a few issues, but it was a good job with some great people.”

Asked if he was planning on running for mayor in this fall’s municipal election, he just smiled as only a Mask truly can.

Barry Conway, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader