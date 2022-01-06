Can’t find a COVID test in Sacramento? Here are some options as omicron variant surges

With the national shortage and high demand, individuals are having a tough time finding COVID-19 tests to return to work, school or to confirm they’re free of the virus.

Since mid-December, at-home COVID testing has been increasingly hard to secure as store inventory and clinics that hand out free kits run out as soon as they hit shelves.

Sacramento County is offsetting the greater need for testing by offering walk-up community sites where people can get free PCR or antigen tests.

According to the county’s COVID Response Deputy Incident Commander Jamie White, there are plenty of coronavirus tests this week. However, availability is a “day-by-day issue” and it’s difficult to project if the county will continue to get the same supplies as they previously have.

Depending on the testing facility and its inventory, some sites may close earlier or cut off lines.

If you need a COVID test, here are your options in Sacramento:

Liberty Towers Church - 5132 Elkhorn Blvd., Sacramento

Hours: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays

Register: https://www.libertytowers.org/covid19

The site operates on a first-come, first-served basis, and registering does not guarantee a test.

La Familia Maple Neighborhood Center - 3301 37th Ave., Room 7, Sacramento

Hours: 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Mondays.

Register: https://lafcc.org/covid-19-testing/

Natomas Unified School District - 1931 Arena Blvd., Sacramento

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays

Register: https://natomasunified.org/covid-19-testing/

This facility only offers PCR COVID tests. No appointment is needed but you have to register.

Cordova Neighborhood Church - 10600 Coloma Road, Rancho Cordova

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays

Register: https://www.thefccp.org/covid

Depending on supplies, the site may close the waiting line earlier than 5:15 p.m. to accommodate those waiting in line.

Oak Hills Church - 1100 Blue Ravine Rd., Folsom

Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, no walk-ins from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and after 3:30 p.m.

Register: https://oakhills.org/covid-19-testing/

There are limited walk-ins. You can also make an appointment when you register.

Asian Resources, Inc. - 6270 Elder Creek Rd., Sacramento

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

Register: https://asianresources.org/covid-19-resources

Chabolla Community Center - 600 Chabolla Ave., Galt

Hours: 7 a.m. to 11: 45 p.m. on Thursdays

Register: https://www.ci.galt.ca.us/city-departments/community-covid-testing

The center may temporarily run of rapid tests and depending on the volume of patientsIt may cut the line at 11:30 a.m.

Robertsons Community Center - 3525 Norwood Ave., Sacramento

Hours: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays

Register: https://www.mutualassistance.org/covid-19/

St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church - 3996 14th Ave., Sacramento

Hours: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays

Register: https://stpaulsac.org/resources/covid-19/

According to Sacramento County, you should be in line by 10:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. so that processing is complete by the end of the shifts.

Galt Parks and Recreation Offices - 610 Chabolla Ave., Galt

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays

Register: https://www.ci.galt.ca.us/city-departments/community-covid-testing

Sacramento Native American Health Center - 2020 J St., Sacramento

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturdays

Register: https://www.snahc.org/covid-testing/

Walk-ins are not guaranteed but accepted, based on availability.

You can find more testing sites on the Sacramento County website. California also has a list of testing sites based on your location. You can input your city, county, address or ZIP code here to find nearby testing sites.

