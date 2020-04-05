Tłı̨chǫ gov't hands out hampers, spruce boughs in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Tłı̨chǫ government in the Northwest Territories is ramping up its assistance to its members in an effort to help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting this week, the Tłı̨chǫ government began handing out large food hampers to every household in Behchokǫ̀, Whatì, Gamètì and Wekweètì. The government says elders and those most in need will receive their hampers first.

In a press release Thursday, the government said it was also providing on-the-land assistance funding. Residents can apply for up to $175 for gas and $225 for groceries to go out onto the land. The government will also be handing out spruce boughs to households throughout the region to be boiled to "freshen air in the home" and use for tea.

Walter Strong/CBC

Elders in Tłı̨chǫ communities will also be receiving weekly check-in calls from government employees.

"The important thing to remember is that this will end, we will get better and until that happens, we must work together by supporting each other in Tłı̨chǫ unity as our ancestors have done when faced with a crisis," Grand Chief George Mackenzie said in the release.

Northern and fly-in First Nations face elevated risks from a COVID-19 outbreak because of residential overcrowding and the prevalence of diabetes and other medical conditions, along with a pre-existing shortage of nursing staff.

Mackenzie said he's confident Tłı̨chǫ communities are taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

"Our people have gone through hardship, disease and survived so far till today," Mackenzie said during an interview with CBC's The Trailbreaker Friday.

"We are strong."

Mackenzie said his main message for Tłı̨chǫ residents is for them to stay home and sober.

"We know we have social problems in Aboriginal communities. We need to stay away from alcohol, drugs and everything that is a bad habit for us. If we drink and do drugs, we do not do things rationally,"

"Stay home, that's the medicine to fight COVID-19."