Tłı̨chǫ concerned after N.W.T. rejects Wek'eezhii's initial plan for Diavik reclamation

·4 min read
The Diavik Diamond Mine on the edge of N.W.T.'s Lac de Gras. The mine is preparing to cease operations in 2025, part of that involves flooding the mined out pits and connecting those pits to the lake. (Rio Tinto - image credit)
The Diavik Diamond Mine on the edge of N.W.T.'s Lac de Gras. The mine is preparing to cease operations in 2025, part of that involves flooding the mined out pits and connecting those pits to the lake. (Rio Tinto - image credit)

The Tłı̨chǫ Government expressed "concern" over the N.W.T's decision not to approve an application by Diavik Diamond Mine to begin a process of progressive reclamation.

The Tłı̨chǫ raised its issue with the decision in a letter dated July 27, stating the problem is around jurisdiction.

The letter was addressed to Shane Thompson, the minister of environment and natural resources, claiming he is ignoring the treaty by rejecting a recommendation by the Wek'èezhı̀ı Land and Water Board, the land management authority for the area created after the Tłı̨chǫ agreement.

"With respect, it is not the role of Public Government — neither GNWT nor Canada — to unilaterally dictate the approach that the Board must take in any particular licensing proceeding. To do so undermines the clear spirit and intent of the Tłı̨chǫ Agreement and undermines the very idea of co-management," wrote Brett Wheler, a director with the Tłı̨chǫ Government department of culture and lands protection.

Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada
Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada

Wheler spoke with CBC News on Dec. 15.

"The specific questions about Diavik's water license were kind of an example of issues and questions that we have about roles and responsibility," he said.

The decision was in regards to a water licence amendment Diavik applied for as part of its progressive reclamation plan — these are reclamation tasks being completed while the mine is still operating.

One of those aspects includes changing the state of collection ponds, which collect seepage around the mine. Diavik applied to allow these mines to drain naturally, meaning it would flow into Lac de Gras.

This was originally scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021. In its latest public consultation document, Diavik said late summer, or early fall, 2023 is now the tentative start date.

Public consultation

The initial application, that was rejected, included a public consultation period where the mine stated its plan, which draining the collection ponds has always been part of.

Waste entering the lake was a major topic and establishing a numerical limit was where the N.W.T. disagreed with the board and the Tłı̨chǫ.

Part of the plan involved testing the water to prepare for when the pits are flooded and reconnected with the lake. Testing and treatment is expected to take place after the flooding begins. But mixing the ponds into the lake was expected to give the mine early insight.

A transcript of a public hearing in February 2022 quotes Gord Macdonald, a Diavik representative:

"If we can decommission those ponds now, it will give us an opportunity to monitor the chemistries and monitor the — how that water mixes within Lac de Gras."

However, in these consultations and in its filing, the territorial government expressed concerns with the process Diavik had laid out, particularly around a lack of details on the measurement of how much waste could end up in Lac de Gras.

"I'm not sure how our minister could support a water licence amendment with unregulated discharge of waste into the environment," said Rick Walbourne, a representative with the department, according to a transcript from another public hearing in February 2022.

The disagreement centred on both sides having differing interpretation of the Waters Act. The board wrote that there were other ways to regulate and monitor the amount of waste that could enter the lake, whereas the territorial government wrote it needed to be measured in a specific manner.

In the end, the Wek'èezhı̀ı Land and Water Board recommended the minister sign the application on June 2. The board wrote it was unclear the N.W.T.'s requirement "offers any additional protection" and included other regulations in its licence. 

But on June 29, the minister did not approve the licence, citing the same issues the territorial government had found in the public consultation phase.

The application

The Tłı̨chǫ then issued its letter to Thompson, detailing what it felt was flawed interpretation of legislation and a disregard for the Tłı̨chǫ Agreement.

The application Diavik filed was for an amended water license, for the mine to increase its water usage from Lac de Gras. This would allow the mine to allow the collection ponds to drain, but would also allow the mine to begin flooding the pits, which has also always been its reclamation plan.

The Wek'èezhı̀ı Land and Water Board also filed a letter to Thompson, disagreeing with the decision. On Oct. 19, the board again recommended Thompson approve the licence, but also offered an alternative: that he approve a licence that allows pit flooding, but not the collection pond drainage, which he approved.

Now the the collection pond drainage is back to public consultation, which is expected to take around nine months.

Wheler said the implementation of the Tłı̨chǫ Agreement is paramount, which is why that letter was issued, so the other partners have respect and support for the board so it can achieve its agreement.

He also said that issues raised in the letter about the minister's earlier decision "are important issues that that we need to continue working on with our treaty partners."

CBC News reached out to Thompson for an interview, but one was not granted.

Latest Stories

  • Huntley at practice for Ravens, but Jackson isn't

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Clev

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • CFL releases 2023 season schedule with new twist

    The CFL has released its 2023 season schedule on Tuesday, with a bit of a twist. For the first time since 2008, divisional playoff games are set to be played on Saturdays, with the semifinals taking place on Nov. 4 before the divisional finals go Nov. 11. In addition, the league has reduced the number of times teams host games in consecutive weeks and halved the instances of teams playing back-to-backs against the same opponent. The regular-season slate will begin June 8 with the B.C. Lions taki

  • Beasley, Jazz cool off Williamson, Pelicans 121-100

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Utah Jazz cooled off Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans with a 121-100 victory on Tuesday night. Williamson scored 26 points in 26 minutes and Jonas Valanciunas scored 15, but the Pelicans' seven-game winning streak was snapped. Only one of those wins came on the road, where New Orleans is 6-6. After missing three games with an illness, Utah's Lauri Markkanen showed little rust in scoring 19 points,

  • B.C. soccer fans await Morocco's historic semifinal match against France at FIFA World Cup

    Like many of his fellow Moroccan Canadians, Khalid Arriani of Kelowna, B.C., is proud the national soccer team from his country of origin has finally made it to a FIFA World Cup semifinal. The team is facing off against France later today for a chance to play against Argentina for the championship. "That's amazing [for Morocco being] the first African and Arab team to reach the semifinals — it's quite an achievement," Arriani said. The North African nation has played in five World Cups but never

  • Cowboys star LB Parsons stokes Eagles rivalry a week early

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons didn't wait until next week to get people talking about the Philadelphia rivalry again. Yeah, the young star knows the Cowboys face Jacksonville and Trevor Lawrence on Sunday before the Eagles and Jalen Hurts on Christmas Eve. Problem is, when Parsons appeared with Von Miller on “The Voncast,” the Cowboys' sacks leader asked rhetorically, “Is it Hurts or the team?” regarding Philadelphia's NFL-leading 12-1 record. Miller said, “I think it’s a

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • B.C. soccer fans excited for World Cup clash between Croatia and Argentina

    The Croatian Cultural Centre is preparing to welcome hundreds of people on Tuesday for the World Cup semi-final match between Croatia and Argentina. The community hall on Commercial Drive has been hosting World Cup viewing parties since the tournament began. With Croatia in the semi-finals, organizers are expecting attendance to swell on Tuesday as people come to cheer on their team. "It's like the Stanley Cup if it was played between nations. It's that kind of feeling for Croatians," said Micha

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last