T-cells in people who have had Pfizer Covid jab stay robust against severe illness

Photograph: Luca Sola/AFP/Getty Images

Research in South Africa raises hopes that similar responses may be present with other vaccines





South African researchers examining how the body’s immune system responds to the Omicron variant have identified that T-cells in people who have had the Pfizer vaccine continue to be robust in potentially protecting against severe illness despite Omicron’s ability to evade other defences.

The research raises hopes that similar responses may be present with other vaccines and within unvaccinated individuals who have been infected with coronavirus.

T-cells are a type of white blood cell that determine our bodies’ immune response to antigens – foreign substances – in the body.

While neutralising antibodies produced by vaccines are designed to prevent infection happening, which Omicron appears able to sidestep, T-cells recognise the virus once it has infected cells and then moves to kill them.

The data is the result of some of the earliest lab testing to examine how effective T-cell response is against Omicron and suggests that in samples of those double-vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine the T-cell response remained 70%-80% effective.

Wendy Burgers from the University of Cape Town, who collaborated with Alessandro Sette and his team at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California, presented evidence of her team’s findings at a World Health Organization symposium earlier this week.

Speaking to the Guardian, she said that the findings had confirmed their expectation that the body’s wider repertoire of immune responses to Omicron might help prevent more severe illness.

“Our research studied T-cells,” Burgers said. “Antibodies are always a good starting point for trying to see if a vaccine works because what the antibodies do is block the pathogen getting into the cell in the first place.

“When it breaches the defences and cells become infected, that’s when T-cells come in and clear infected cells so they don’t keep replicating and become viral factories. They nip it in the bud.”

The issue of T-cell response to Omicron has been a missing part of the puzzle since the variant first emerged, amid evidence it was not only more infectious but able to avoid antibody responses acquired from vaccination.

“So far we have been looking at samples from people who have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” said Burgers. “Unlike antibodies in sera, we look at cells themselves which is why assays and data are slower to come out, because it is more specialised and challenging.”

According to Burgers, while the neutralising antibodies, which recognise and glue to the virus’s spike protein to prevent infection, appear to be sidestepped by Omicron’s 32 mutations in the spike protein, T-cells recognise the virus across a much wider part of the protein and appear less inhibited by Omicron’s mutations.

“From what we know about T-cells’ work we thought there might be a little loss in how T-cells combat infection and that is what we see experimentally in the first data, with 70%-80% of effectiveness being maintained.

“We’ll have more data out next week from other vaccines, primarily from the J&J [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine, and we are also looking at unvaccinated infected people who have had prior infection, although we expect it to be quite consistent.”

Burgers is cautious, however, of using evidence of continued T-cell effectiveness as an explanation of why so far South Africa anecdotally appears to have experienced less severe illness from Omicron than other variants. “It’s difficult to tease apart, and we will see different experiences of Omicron in different populations in different parts of the world.

“But what we know about T-cells in general and in particular with Covid-19 is that while T-cells don’t prevent infection, they do work to give a level of protection against severe disease. And in that respect the data is reassuring if what we are seeing is right.”

That same message was echoed in Nature on Friday, which reported on Sette’s work at La Jolla, cautioning that while “there is no way to draw a direct line between the degree of T-cell reactivity and protection against severe disease … previous studies have found that robust T-cell reactions to Sars-CoV-2 are correlated with lower viral loads and less severe disease”.