‘You can’t catch up on meals.’ Has Mecklenburg fixed food stamp program delays?

In five terms as a Mecklenburg County commissioner, Pat Cotham says she’s recognized the importance of communication between the county and its constituents.

That communication broke down entirely for Lindsay Brown, an east Charlotte grandmother who waited over seven months to have her food stamps benefits recertified. Despite making phone calls, sending letters and going to a Department of Social Services office in person, she still has not received word on when she will receive her benefits, The Charlotte Observer reported last week.

Commissioners said they’re satisfied with the Department of Social Services’ response and encouraged by a reported 84% reduction in the backlog, but Cotham also acknowledged the county must do better for its residents in the future.

“Since I’ve been on the board (of county commissioners) there’s always been a common theme with communication, and that sometimes it doesn’t happen,” Cotham said.

When the Observer contacted Cotham for comment on Brown’s situation, she said she had not been aware of the county’s struggle with processing food stamps benefits on time. On May 2, the day before a board meeting, commissioners received information about the increased number of residents applying for food aid but did not address it further in the meeting.

“That seems like something they could’ve told us more about the next day,” Cotham said.

The Observer contacted each county commissioner for a statement on what more the BOCC could do to address the food stamp delays. County Manager Dena Diorio provided commissioners with an email response containing information on the county’s progress. Commissioners Leigh Altman and Laura Meier forwarded the email to the Observer.

“The county has implemented actions to reduce the current backlog. Since May 2022, the backlog has been reduced by 84%. As a result, the current backlog of cases should be processed by the end of July,” Diorio wrote in the email. “We will continue to monitor the data on a weekly basis to continue to improve our processes and shift staff to high volume areas when needed.”

Story continues

Some progress is reflected by data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. From May 23 to June 12, the weekly average of new applications fulfilled late was 46%. From June 13 to 19, 29% of applications were fulfilled late, which means they were not processed within 30 days. Statewide, the average percentage of applications fulfilled late was around 8%.

The total number of applications in Mecklenburg from June 13 to 19 was 1,244, while the average weekly number from May 23 to June 12 was 1,139.

In an email to the Observer, Diorio wrote the 84% reduction cited reflects “internal figures” kept by the county. She also wrote since the county is focusing on applications that have been waiting the longest, the backlog progress will “negatively impact (Mecklenburg’s) timeliness figures” in the short term.

DSS has also hired 96 Economic Services employees this year, Diorio wrote. Fifteen job openings have “contingent or pending” offers and 28 are posted and “will be scheduled for interviews.”

Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell said she does not believe commissioners will take any further action to address the delays and that the county manager’s office has handled the problem effectively.

“I’m told the headline story of the woman who had been waiting on a check since November had other issues – her story was not typical,” Rodriguez-McDowell wrote in an email to the Observer. “At this time, I am not aware of any actions that are being contemplated by commissioners. It is incumbent on us to make sure that the issue is being properly addressed by the manager – and in this case I believe it has. I have no information to indicate otherwise.”

Commission Chair George Dunlap, Vice Chair Elaine Powell, and commissioners Vilma Leake, Mark Jerell and Wilhelmenia Rembert did not respond to emails from the Observer.

Cotham said she’s glad DSS is doing what it can to address the backlog, optimistic that the backlog is being whittled down and hopeful the county will handle future issues with more efficient communication between itself, constituents, and organizations that may be able to help.

“Miscommunications are intensified if it involves the dire needs of people. I wish the county would’ve given us more information about what else they were doing — I’m sure they did a lot, but did they alert all of our partners who give out food or (address) other needs,” Cotham said.

“We have to do better, the state has to do better, everyone has to do better … I’m glad we’re trying to catch up, but you can’t catch up on meals.”