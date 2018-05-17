Byron Nelson Classic: Sergio Garcia talks sports betting, new host course

Sergio Garcia enters this week as a two-time Byron Nelson champion, and despite a new course, he is excited to return to Texas.

"It was fun to get a look at the new course, Trinity Forest," Garcia said Wednesday during his press conference. "Obviously very different from Las Colinas. The course looks great. It is in great shape. Gives you a good amount of room on the tees. Greens are big but, you know, depending where they put the pins they can be like small areas so I think it's going to be — it's still going to be tricky."

Wind could be an issue this week as Trinity Forest, despite its name, is completely treeless, meaning nothing can protect the players from the normally stiff Dallas breezes.

"Obviously it all depends on weather conditions and doesn't look like the wind is going to blow too much so that (will) probably make the course play a little bit easier than it is supposed to," Garcia said.

The federal government passed a law Monday paving the way for legalized sports gambling on a state-by-state basis. Garcia, having been around sports gambling all his life in Europe, doesn't really see it changing the sport much in America.

"I think, I mean, I've never been a betting man so I'm probably not the right guy to ask but I think sports betting has been around for a long time," Garcia said. "Obviously here in the U.S. like you said, it wasn't legalized but there was still betting out there in the crowd every week, I guess, but I don't think it makes a difference at the end of the day because, you know, the only thing we can do is do our best, play the best we can and, you know, whatever happens outside of that, we can't control."

Trinity Forest is a links-styled golf course, reminiscent of some of the famous links courses overseas. But Garcia noticed an obvious difference between the two styles.

"It is different. There's no doubt about it. It is — it's bigger obviously, like everything here in the U.S., the greens are bigger, the fairways are bigger but it's the closest you can get to a links course," Garcia said.



"So, it's an American links course. I think that if the weather is good it can play — it can play quite fast, which is probably the way it's meant to play and, like I said earlier, with a little bit of wind and the course drying up it could be tricky because a lot of those — you know, a lot of those bunkers that don't seem to be in play right now, they will come into play and a lot of the areas on those greens that seemed easy to get to will become a little bit tougher with the humps and everything."



