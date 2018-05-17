Byron Nelson Classic: Adam Scott rounding back in form, still trying to secure U.S. Open spot

Adam Scott has two goals this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

One, is to finally record his first top 10 of the season. He flirted with the top 10 last week at The Players Championship, finishing tied for 11th, but Scott's overall play has declined the last two years.

Scott, who has played 67 straight major championships, has not missed one of golf's most coveted events since the 2001 Open Championship. Sergio Garcia (75) is the only active player with a longer streak. But he's currently on the outside looking in on the 2018 U.S. Open.

"I know I got to move up five spots but I figure if I play well, I might be able to do that, you know. I guess I got to finish pretty high," Scott said Wednesday during his press conference.



"I feel like my game is in a place where I'm not going to come in here and say I should win but I'm going to be trying my hardest to win this tournament this week and then I'll take anything from there.



"Obviously I want to get in the U.S. Open but it's not my last chance, either. I'm prepared to play the next few weeks and play my way in right to the end if I have to, but I'd love to play really well this week and have a chance to win and hopefully lock-up a spot in the U.S. Open and then I can schedule myself really nicely the next few weeks."









Scott made some adjustments to his game heading into last week, namely with his putter. The move worked, helping him record his best finish worldwide since last June.

"I played solidly last week. There was a lot of positive signs for me," Scott said. "It's a demanding venue, easy to make mistakes and I didn't make too many and that's kind of been what's cost me this year.



"So, although I didn't challenge Webb or finish in the Top-10 even, there was some good consistent play for four rounds and that's what I haven't seen in my golf very much this year. So I like those signs.



"I changed to the long putter a couple weeks ago and that's been a nice thing for me because I putt well with it and it's been kind of free of thought. As we all know, when things aren't going well on the greens or anywhere else in the game, you can overthink things and I think I got to that point."









The U.S. paved the way for legalized sports gambling earlier this week. While Scott doesn't partake in the activity, he hopes it will have a positive impact on golf by drawing more eyes onto the sport.

"For people who like betting it will (have a profound impact), yeah, absolutely," Scott said. "I mean — they'll probably take more of an interest in golf if they don't already. People who like betting like to bet on anything it seems to they'll — might pick up a few more fans from that. I don't know.



"I think people bet on whether which caddy is going to get to the green first already on the PGA Tour when they're sitting in the stands. I don't see it having an affect on us as players. Hopefully it has a positive effect generally for the game of golf or the industry or the Tour, whatever you want to say."



