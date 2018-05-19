AT&T Byron Nelson: 21-year-old NCAA champion Aaron Wise tied with Marc Leishman for lead

Aaron Wise understands winning. He was the first player since Kevin Chappell (2008) to win both the NCAA individual and team national titles in the same year (2016), and now he is in position for his first career PGA Tour win.

The 21-year-old golfer is tied for the lead with Marc Leishman at 17-under par in the AT&T Byron Nelson. This comes just two weeks after Wise was in the final group with Jason Day at the Wells Fargo Championship. He's in a position to win, now he just has to find a way to get the job done Sunday at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

"I think I put a little bit too much pressure on myself early, I turned in 2 under, which I thought was a little bad because the front nine is what you need to get around here," Wise told CBS Sports after his round. "But taking that aside I felt like I did great on the back nine, finished it in 3 under which is a great round today."

Wise was the youngest player to make the cut at the tournament.

Leishman, who took a three-shot lead after a career-low 61 in the first round, is looking for his fourth career PGA Tour win and first since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2017. He shot a 2-under 69 Saturday in very windy conditions.

"Very different conditions today than what it was Thursday afternoon," he told CBS Sports. "The course was firming up, a lot windier, and a different situation, a few more people out there today, so I'm really, really happy with the way I played today after a really slow start."

.@MarcLeish puts himself in position to tie for the lead at the last.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/GM6NYidSwk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 19, 2018

Leishman's fellow Australian Matt Jones has been struggling for several years on Tour, but he sits in a tie for third place with Kevin Na at 13-under par after a bogey-free 68.

"I gave myself a lot of birdie putts today that didn't go in," he told CBS after his round. "If I keep doing that and make some, then I'll be a little closer than I am right now."

Elsewhere on the course, world No. 3 Jordan Spieth is in a tie for 29th at 7 under after an even-par 71, while former world No. 1 Adam Scott is in a tie for 19th at 9-under par.