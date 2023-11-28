‘You can’t beat this place!’ The best oysters in Whatcom County, according to local poll

We asked readers where to find the best oysters in Whatcom County, and the votes are in.

The poll had 11 local restaurant options in Whatcom County, including B-Town Kitchen and Raw Bar, Anthony’s, Keenan’s at the Pier and The Fork at Agate Bay.

The unscientific poll received 127 votes.

The best oysters in Whatcom County

Drayton Harbor Oyster Co. received 75 votes, or 59% of the total to top the list of the best oysters in Whatcom County.

The oyster farm and restaurant started in 1980 and is known for its freshly caught oysters. The business quickly grew, delivering fresh oysters to Seattle restaurants and other areas until openings its own oyster bar and restaurant.

“This quiet community had just happened upon opening their very own Oyster Bar; one where you could sip chilled Rose on a sidewalk in the summertime while enjoying every delicate chew of oysters farmed less than a mile away. An Oyster Bar with views over the expansive Salish Sea taking you to another country,” the company’s website states.

The restaurant serves a variety of oysters, as well as other seafood and dishes such as grilled and fried oysters, raw oysters, oyster stew, oyster po boys, shrimp, cod and chips and even oyster tacos.

The farm and restaurant is also popular online, receiving a 4.7-star rating from 694 Google Reviews, and a 4.6-star rating from 278 reviews on Yelp.

Drayton Harbor Oyster Co. is open from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Thursday and from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 685 Peace Portal Dr. in Blaine.

In second place was Rock and Rye Oyster House with 24 votes, followed by The Fork at Agate Bay with six votes.

Whatcom oyster poll results

Chain restaurants were not included in the poll.

