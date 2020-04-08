Some S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Shareholders Are Down 36%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) share price slid 36% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of -8.1%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 24% in that time. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 36%. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 19% in the same timeframe.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, S&T Bancorp had to report a 6.3% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 36% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 9.07 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:STBA Past and Future Earnings April 8th 2020

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on S&T Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between S&T Bancorp's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for S&T Bancorp shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 34%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that S&T Bancorp shareholders are down 34% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.1%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - S&T Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

