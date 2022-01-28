Can’t afford the Dyson Airwrap? Amazon shoppers say these $20 hot rollers are the key to bouncy curls

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Without a doubt, the Dyson Airwrap is the hottest thing in hair right now. If you’re new to the do-it-all tool, it’s essentially a hair styler that can deliver everything from a smooth blowout to voluminous curls. It’s a three-time Allure Beauty Award winner and is truly revolutionary once you get the hang of it.

The Dyson Airwrap hashtag has over 1.3 billion (yes, with a B) views on TikTok and is full of tutorials, reviews and tips — seriously, people are obsessed with this tool.

And while the Airwrap is incredible, it’s priced at $549.99, so it is quite the investment. Also, it’s constantly selling out, making it difficult to purchase. It’s currently in stock on Dyson’s website, but it’s sold out at Sephora, Ulta and Nordstrom Rack.

So if you can’t get your hands on an Airwrap or can’t meet that price point — no worries. Hot rollers can give you bouncy, shiny curls for a fraction of the price. Take the Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers, for example. They’re under $20 and have over 12,000 ratings on Amazon with a 4.2 out of 5-star rating.

Hot rollers are perfect for crafting beautiful curls and waves without too much effort. Simply turn on the rollers so they heat up, roll up your hair, let the curlers cool and then remove them. Pro tip — pop these rollers in when you start getting ready for your day, and by the time you’re all set, they’ll be ready to come out.

This Conair set includes 20 hot rollers in three different sizes so you can get the exact look you want. Use the smaller ones for tighter curls and the larger ones for looser waves. This set also includes 20 easy-to-use clips to keep your rollers in place.

One five-star reviewer said the rollers “are super simple to use and nice and lightweight. I couldn’t be happier with them. The curl holds great as well, giving lots of volume to your hair.”

Another pleased reviewer raved, “This product is FANTASTIC. I have a lot of long (mid-back length), medium thickness, wavy hair. Curling irons or wands would only keep my hair curled for a few hours at most. These heated curlers keep my hair extra curly for an entire day and into the night! They are easy to use and heat up very fast.”

Score these top-rated hot rollers on Amazon for just $19.99 and save yourself a few hundred bucks!

