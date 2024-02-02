All About SZA’s Dating History So Far

If there’s one thing SZA is known for, it’s writing and singing songs about heartbreak that are all too relatable. Her 2017 debut studio album Ctrl was on repeat for anyone going through falling in love, being in love, and losing in love. Her follow-up SOS is full of even more songs about the complicated relationships that come into and out of our lives, and they’re just as moving.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1989 as Solána Imani Rowe, SZA started making music in the early 2010s. Her mother was an AT&T exec and her dad worked as an executive producer at CNN. Since her career took off, she’s worked with artists like Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Maroon 5, Rihanna, and Kendrick Lamar. She’s won an American Music Award, a Grammy Award, a Guild of Music Supervisors Award, and two awards from Billboard Women in Music.



Anyone would be curious as to who SZA is writing about, but the truth is the musical artist tends to keep her private life pretty private. Here’s what we do know about her life when she’s off the stage and everyone she’s been linked to romantically.

Travis Scott

Relationship rumors sparked for SZA and rapper Travis Scott in June 2023 after he made a surprise performance on her Europe tour, and they were getting pretty flirty on stage. Some fans speculated that they were in a relationship after Scott and Kylie Jenner split for good in January 2023, but seeing them on stage together is what really started the fire.

And the flames were only fanned after SZA made an appearance in the music video for Scott’s song “K-POP” featuring Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

It was never made clear as to whether or not Scott and SZA ever actually dated as neither of them spoke on their status.



Kehlani

In 2021, it was rumored that fellow musical artist Kehlani and SZA were in a relationship. Most of the story hinged on a video taken in September of that year when Kehlani and SZA were filmed holding hands as they walked to a party being thrown by Rihanna. In April 2021, they were seen hanging out together as well, accompanied by Lizzo, and later that same month Kehlani came out on TikTok, saying, “It’s true, I am gay gay gay gay!!! I finally realized I’m a lesbian.”

They have never confirmed a relationship, and SZA has never commented publicly on her sexuality.

Drake

In a rare statement, SZA said in a tweet in 2020 that she and rapper Drake briefly dated in 2009. SZA was only 20 years old at the time. It came up because Drake released a new track with 21 Savage, titled “Mr. Right Now.”

In the song, he claims a woman says she wanted to have sex while listening to SZA, and Drake raps, “Wait, ‘cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

She commented on the lyrics, saying, “It was actually 2009 lol...I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

SZA addresses Drake’s verse and affirms they are on good terms in new tweets:



“It was actually 2009 lol...I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent.” pic.twitter.com/iUnpLryxGe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2020

Scott Sasso

Entertainment executive and the clothing designer behind the brand 10Deep, Scott Sasso is supposedly a past romance of SZA’s, but once again, nothing confirmed. In an October 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, SZA spoke about an unnamed fashion designer that she was with for a total of 11 years, engaged for five of those years, adding that they became “unengaged” about five or six years ago. Many fans believe that Sasso is the mystery man she was talking about.

Bill Nye

Popular science educator Bill Nye never dated SZA, but when her hit song “Kill Bill” came out, it became a joke rumor that he was the cheating paramour who gets murdered in the story. The jokes took off with a viral tweet from December 2022 featuring pics of the two stars together.

wait. cause no one told me bill nye and sza were dating for 8 months pic.twitter.com/vCWj6RmrkC — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) December 27, 2022

The singer shared a screenshot of the tweet with the words, “To hell.. yall gotta go to hell” along with a bunch of crying emojis.



