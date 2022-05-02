A SZA x Crocs Collaboration Is Coming Soon

SZA reportedly has a collaboration with Crocs on the way, as seen in a sneak peek shared by Kim Kardashian.

The musician initially hinted at the team-up back in July 2021, asking her fans on Twitter: "If I made some custom crocs would u buy em?" Roughly a year later, Kardashian shared an image of the partnership in a series of Instagram Stories where she was unpacking some PR packages.

As spotted on the reality star's social media, the SZA x Crocs collaboration features the Classic Clog and slides, which are both covered in wood grain print. The shoes are customized with earth-themed Jibbitz in the shape of the recycling sign, fish, a flower, a mushroom and more.

Take a sneak peek down below. Reports are stating that the SZA x Crocs collab will drop on May 2.

If I made some custom crocs would u buy em ? — SZA (@sza) July 7, 2021