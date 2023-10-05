SZA Postpones Toronto SOS Tour Date Due to Illness

SZA postponed the Toronto date of her SOS tour a few hours before she was set to take the stage on Wednesday evening, explaining that illness got in the way.

The singer took to Instagram to post a video from her on stage during sound check at Scotiabank Arena, apologizing to her fans and explaining that despite taking a steroid to reduce inflammation in the body, she couldn’t push through.

“Hey gang, I’m here at the arena,” she said in the video. “I just tried to do sound check, I sound terrible. I only want to give you guys 100 percent and that’s what you deserve and I won’t give you less than that. I promise you I will come back Toronto and make it up, I’m so sorry. I wanted to push through very much, I’m on as much dexamethasone as one can be on, and I love you and I promise you I’ll be back. I tried, I came, I got in hair and makeup and all the things. I love you and I’m really sorry.”

Drake, who recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 with SZA for their collaboration “Slime You Out,” slid into the comment section: “We gon do that shit together when you come back lemme open for you,” he wrote.

SZA promised that the Toronto date would be rescheduled although no information is available just yet. She has been on tour for a good portion of the year, kicking off her SOS tour in February for a North American leg.

Throughout June, she made her way through Europe before circling back stateside in September, where she resumed the trek. She’s scheduled to continue on tour for the rest of the month, with plans to do two shows in both Brooklyn and Los Angeles before wrapping up the tour in Phoenix on October 29.

